Town Board Meeting

State Looking to Create Wildlife Management Area

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Wildlife Management Area

The State of New York is currently developing a plan to convert property on Poverty Hill Road into a wildlife management area. The property, currently for sale by private owners, would become part of the state’s habitat management system. The majority of the land is in the Town of Mansfield, but 379 acres of the area is in Ellicottville. Kenneth Baginski, Region Nine Wildlife Manager, and Emilio Rende a Land Management Biologist, both from the state, were at the meeting to explain the state’s plan. They said there are no other wildlife management areas in the county. If the plan goes forward, the state would purchase the area and put it into the system. The area would be opened to hunters, fisherman, and trappers, with some trails, limited access roads and parking. Beyond the parking lots, no motorized vehicles would be allowed. No special permits other than a hunting license would be required to access or hunt in the area. The two men said the management zone would bring hunters from the Buffalo area, where hunting is quite limited and would be “highly utilized.” They said homes adjoining the region often see their property value increase because the proximity to open space. The land in the area would be closed off from further development. Mr. Baginski said the hunters often frequent businesses in towns in the vicinity. The land would have to be appraised, and the purchase would be funded by taxes on firearms, ammo and archery equipment. Federal money would pay for maintaining the site. Mr. Baginski said they made the board presentation because “Albany wants them to have local support.”

Supervisor’s Report

Supervisor Matt McAndrew said Steve Mountain and Jeff Smith are now working on developing a job description for the Town/Villager Supervisor of Public Works position. The proposal should be finished soon. Mr. McAndrew said Kelly Fredrickson is working on a materials list for the new evidence locker room at the highway garage. He asked Town Engineer Mark Alianello to give a report on the state of the new HVAC system for Town/Village Hall. He said the HVAC company had come up with a “better solution” for installing the new system. Above the suspended ceiling a platform could be installed to hold the heater and A/C system. Ducts would not have travel as far, and a new ceiling could be installed. The engineer said the new ceiling would be 10” lower than the old one. The meeting room would be remodeled, and a teleconferencing system could be installed. Meetings usually held in the chamber would have to be moved to another venue. Town Hall, the Library, or the Fire House could be used. The work should be completed by mid-May. Resolutions were passed to authorize the firm to pre-purchase materials and allow the Engineer to sign the contracts.

Supervisor McAndrew spoke about the meeting he, John Burrell, Greg Cappelli, and Mark Alianello had with Diana Chihak from Upper Edge Consulting. McAndrew said the meeting had made him “excited” about working with the grant writing firm. He said they looked at what Ellicottville as a region has “going and not going for it.” They determined the community has too much focus on tourism. Ms. Chihak said the town should try to attract smart manufacturing companies, to get back to its former manufacturing roots. She said that would attract people who would live here year-round. McAndrew said Chihak appeared to be well connected and was in the process of setting up meetings. The department reports were accepted as presented. Officer-in-charge Don Auge said the new police car would be here by Friday.

Highway Supervisor and Engineering Reports

Tom Scharf said the new loader would be delivered on Wednesday the 26th. He submitted the current inventory of highway equipment. Mr. Scharf asked for permission to hire a seasonal employee for the summer. The board passed a resolution to allow him to make the hire. Mr. Alianello said the company doing the work on the HV booster station would be on-site working by next week. They have already purchased the pump, and the Engineer put in a request for payment. Tom Dineen, the new Water Operator, has been busy. He has flushed some of the fire hydrants in the village.

New Business

The Relay for Life committee asked for permission to sponsor the Fill the Boot Drive on Saturday, May 6th, the same day as the Great Valley Regatta. Volunteers will be at the intersection of 219 and 242 collecting donations. Don Auge will talk to them about the hours the volunteers will be present. A motion to allow the drive passed. The board reviewed the bids for lawn mowing at the cemeteries. The high bid from Smith Southtown Landscaping was $4,415. D&J Landscaping’s bid was $3,000, and the low bid from ST&J was $1,575. The board was a little dismayed at the price of the low bid, but went over the specifications of the application request and was satisfied, the bid was proper. They passed a motion to hire ST&J.

Joint Water District

Mr. McAndrew pointed out the water agreement with the Village expires next month. The Town and Village have not yet agreed on forming a joint water district. The entities will have to decide whether to extend or terminate the agreement until the district is created. The discussion was tabled until May. The EVGV Trail committee with be holding a Turkey/Ham raffle at the American Legion on June 4th. Tickets are available from committee members. The Town is close to obtaining the NYSERDA grant for green communities. The EV charging stations are installed at Town Center. The only item in the application left to complete is training the Code Enforcement Officers in energy inspection of houses. The board went into executive session.