Town Planning Board

Progress Of Greystone Apartments

By Laura Solly

Greystone Apartments

On Monday evening, July 24th, The Town of Ellicottville Planning Board continued discussion of PB-2017-01, the Greystone Apartments, a two story apartment complex with each building measuring around 3,700 square feet, on 1.5 acres of land on 242. Town Planner, Gary Palumbo began the public hearing for the Apartments by reviewing last month, he reiterated the subject parcel does not have frontage on public state road, however does have access easement to serve the building due to service of a prior building. He reviewed last month’s concerns and stated a parking area has been added. The building height with revised rooflines have been provided. A landscape plan with scheduled species has been offered. Planned lightning is included. Drainage and utilities plans are present. All standings are met and under current plan. The planning board determined Phil Vogt’s plans are complete and can proceed in order to have the current hearing. Curt Wallace, Vogt’s engineer, provided the board with plans that included changes to the landscape including trees buffering the adjoining property and shrubs along the foundation of the building. He commented that no significant concerns were foreseen and that the access along with utilities were being worked out on the project. He also stated that any concerns with the wetlands that are part of the property were being reconciled with the DOT. Additionally, Larry Ploetz, a representative of the Church that resides next to the property, voiced the church’s concerns of a tree buffer being in place between the property, along with the concern that proper drainage is in place. The board finished the environmental review of the project and then tabled the application until all stipulations are completed.

Master Plan of the Village

Conversation amongst the board discussed how best to list land use of the Town and Village of Ellicottville on maps to more accurately represent what the land was being used for. Members of the board concur that the plan needs to show and reflect how much agriculture is really going on along with logging on these maps along side rental and non-rental properties. Discussion to merge an areal map along with a land use map that included classifications and sub-classifications of the land was presented. Proper designation of the land could open up grand writing for money from the state.