Town Talks Consolidation

State is Urging More Combining of Services

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Town Planning Board member John Zerfas addressed the Town Board last week at the start of the Board meeting. He is concerned with the lack of high-speed internet service in the north sections of the town. Mr. Zerfas had obtained a map from the STW showing the areas currently served by various high-speed internet providers. Although the area around the Village is well served, parts of the northern section of the Town showed poor or no coverage. Mr. Zerfas is concerned that as more schoolwork and research is done online, students in those areas will be at a disadvantage. He said some of those outer areas might not receive high-speed service for over three years. He volunteered to look into what might be done about the situation.

Supervisors Report

Town Supervisor Matt McAndrew said a draft of the job description and the organizational chart for the combined Public Works Director are now under review. Mr. McAndrew signed an agreement with the Village to extend the contract between the Town and Village for water until December 31. Phase one of the asset of inventory for the Town and Village is under way. They are picking Harold Morton’s brain before he retires in August. Phase two will be to implement the GIS system into the computer. The Supervisor said the evidence room is coming along at the Highway Garage. He said the drainage issue had been solved.

Combined Services

Steve Crowley reported the state is actively pushing communities to share services wherever possible. Municipalities are being told to share services, like water, sewer, road maintenance, and form health insurance co-ops. Justice courts could be combined. Neighboring communities would each have a single justice but would hold court on the same night and location. It was noted Ellicottville already shares a lot of services. The department reports were accepted as submitted.

Police Report

Don Auge and his deputies spent three days at shooting school learning how to use their newly acquired weapons. The Officer-in-charge said everybody qualified. He was asked why traffic was not stopped for the Memorial Day Parade. Mr. Auge said he had requested a part-time officer from another community to do the traffic control, and that officer didn’t show up. He said by the time he was informed of the problem; it was too late. He said that officer had been “spoken to.”

Highway Department

A motion was made to direct Tom Scharf to purchase the new Ford 550 with a plow. The truck will cost $101,000. Mark Alianello said he had sent out a request for bids to install a new culvert along a town road. He said he had received only one bid. A motion was made to accept the bid with the stipulation the work be done by September. Mr. Scharf said with less snowfall this winter; the spring run-off was less than normal. But, the rains of late have made up for the lack of snow melt. He said there is new striping on Holiday Valley Road.

Engineering Report

The Town Engineer Mark Alianello said the new HVAC system in Town/Village Hall is working well. He said they are working on getting it balanced. The ground floor is often colder than the second story meeting room. He said several people had noticed the smell of ‘burnt toast” in the building. The thermostats are remotely controllable and suggested Robyn have the program for controlling the system on her computer. Work is close to wrapping up on the booster station by Holiday Valley. Mr. Alianello said the project should be done in the first part of July.

Tax Cap Override

The board made a motion to hold a public hearing to allow them to override the State mandated 0% increase in property taxes. The board has no plans to increase taxes, but passing the measure would allow them to make the adjustment if needed. The public hearing will be July 19.

EVGV Trail

A ham and turkey raffle was held at the American Legion to raise funds for the Recreational Trail. About $2,600 was raised. Engineer Alianello said he had not yet heard back from the Army Corps of Engineers regarding the wetlands the trail will impact. It is less than a tenth of an acre, so there should not be a problem. He is working now on getting agreements with the landowners whose property will be crossed. Those easements will have to be obtained before applying for more grants. He believes the Town has qualified for a $50,000 grant from the State’s Clean Communities Program. Part of the qualification process was installing the two EV chargers at Town Center. The power is free, but so far no one has used them. The Alley Kats thanked the town for the donation. It was mentioned they do a beautiful job keeping the Village looking good.