Town to Share Services

Board Get Broadband Update from STW

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Library Report

Librarian Laura Flanagan took advantage of the privilege of the floor at last Wednesday’s Town Board meeting to update the board on the Memorial Library. She gave the board a pop quiz on services offered at the library. The quiz contained questions like: “Can I find a newspaper article from the Ellicottville Post from 1885?” (yes). Or, “Can I Skype for a job interview (yes). “Can I check out a telescope as if it were a book?” (yes). And, “Can I buy a pony?” (no). Ms. Flanagan gave an annual report to the board. In 2016, the library circulated over 23,000 items and had the highest number of programs in its history (255).

STW Broadband

Also, using the privilege of the floor was Richard Zink from STW (Southern Tier West), talking about the organization’s efforts to bring broadband internet access to WNY. He said the state is taking applications from internet service companies for round three of funding. The state has committed to having high-speed internet access to every state resident by 2018. He handed out a map that showed the areas in Ellicottville that have broadband internet access. Locations close to the village are currently served by Spectrum, while some of the outlying town areas are served by Armstrong. Currently, there are still some rural areas that are under or un-served by broadband. Those areas currently rely on expensive satellite internet service providers. Once a satellite customer exceeds their data cap, the service is throttled back to near dial-up speeds. Like satellite, “unlimited” data on cellular broadband networks also have data caps. Mr. Zink said work continues on installation of DSL towers in rural areas to allow point-to-point DSL access. He said if any town residents don’t have broadband service, they should contact Spectrum. He suggested the town consider carefully what fee it should charge providers for erecting towers in town. One town was charging $1,000 for a permit to build a tower, and the town next to it was charging nothing. Guess which town got the tower. Mr. Zink said when families stream movies, and kids get online with their tablets, broadband access becomes more critical.

Supervisor’s Report

Supervisor Matt McAndrew reported on the Four Flushers meeting. Town Engineer Mark Alianello has nearly completed the inventory of the town and village’s assets. The remaining challenge is the data for the GIS system must be input by hand. Phase two of the project will be to input that data along with the condition of the pipes for the water and sewer systems. Mr. McAndrew said knowing the age and condition of all the pipes would help the town develop a five-year plan for maintenance. Resumes for the joint town/village engineering position will be accepted through August 25th. The department reports were accepted as submitted.

Police Report

Officer in Charge Don Auge reported Brian McFadden from the Chamber had asked him to put some extra officers on duty for Taste of Ellicottville. The Chamber said it made a big difference in traffic flow through the village and pedestrian safety. The Officer related how a truck’s brake line had caught fire, and the driver pulled into the Kwik Fill station. He said it was gratifying to see employees from nearby restaurants rushing over to put out the fire with their fire extinguishers. The fire department responded quickly, but by the time they got there, the fire was mostly out. Highway Superintendent Tom Scharf was unable to make the meeting. Supervisor McAndrew related the bid to oil and chip Summerville Valley Road. The bid was for $33,225. A motion was passed to approve the bid.

Engineer’s Report

Mark Alianello reported on problems getting booster station #1 operating. He said the telemetry was fine, but the radios were having problems communicating with pump station one. This was causing the pumps to not start in the proper order. The technicians from the company adjusted the software to have pump two tell pump one to start, fixing the problem. The engineer said he was happy with summer intern Justin’s work on the culvert inventory. Now when planning road work, they can look at the inventory to see if the culverts along the road will also need replacing. The application deadline for the Clean Energy grant for NYSERDA is September 16. The town still needs to complete one more project to qualify for up to a $50,000 grant from the state. He said they are planning to fix up the walls and windows in the office for the new joint Town/Village engineer, but he didn’t think that would qualify. One thing that could be done to have an energy audit of Town/Village Hall and Town Center. The Power Authority could do the audit, but there would be a charge. The board passed a resolution allowing up to $5,000 for the audit. A motion was passed to accept Tom Abriatis’ resignation. A discussion on the water agreement with the Town of Mansfield was tabled.

EVGV Trail

Mark Alianello reported the wetlands scientist had completed the application for the trail to the Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps says the SHPO (State Historic Preservation Office) will have to sign off on the trail proposal because part of the trail will run through an area with a previous archeological finding. Alianello said the committee is slowly working through the obstacles. The official open door policy for Town/Village Hall was passed. The doors to the building will be open daily from 7:30am-8pm except for Fall Festival, Mardi Gras, and Rock and Roll Weekend. The board adjourned to go into executive session.