Tradition of Generosity

Ken Brown 700 Club Fundraiser Party; March 4th



Whatever the weather the Ken Brown 700 Club will hold its 17th annual “Help Us Help Others” Fundraising Party on March 4 at noon at Holiday Valley’s Yodeler Shelter.

Festivities will include lunch and beverage for a contribution of $10, a live auction, a silent auction, 50-50 drawing and lots of great fellowship for all. Everyone is invited; if you’re not a skier come and give your support, and enjoy a great time by the beautiful slopes of Holiday Valley.

Membership in the Ken Brown 700 Club is open to anyone 70 or older for a membership fee of $50 which includes your spouse. All the money raised from membership and the annual fundraiser goes to groups and organizations in the Ellicottville area. Last year $8,800 was raised. Ten organizations were recipients of the generosity of the Ken Brown 700 Club.

The 700 Club was organized in 2000 by Ken Brown, a man whose generosity never ended. His eccentric capers and cool humor endeared him to everyone he met. With great enthusiasm Ken served up a good time for his friends who were always cheered by his presence.

Ken went to ski heaven in 2012 but his faithful followers have kept up his tradition of generously giving to others. In his honor the name of the Club was changed from the 700 Club to The Ken Brown 700 Club. His spirit is what drives its members to continue on in his tradition.

Ken started the 700 Club with 10 skiers 70 years of age, hence, The 700 Club. More and more people have joined until today there are over 70 members. The generosity of the members continues in true Ken Brown style.

Club members have been busy gathering an array of items for the live auction and the silent auction which include sponsors gifts, gift certificates for Holiday Valley and HoliMont, artwork, and fine crafts by local artists, gift certificates from local restaurants and businesses, individuals donations, ski equipment are some of the items to be auctioned off. If you have an item you would like to donate for the auctions give a call to Ron Moro at 716-699-2061 or Les Fox at 716-945-1176.

The Party starts at noon with lunch and beverages and the silent auction which continues on until after the live auction which starts at 1pm.

The Club is indebted to Holiday Valley for its years of generous support for the Club using its facility and donating to this special event. Other sponsors of the event, are HoliMont Ski Area, Cattaraugus County Bank, Hodgson Russ, and Team Pritchard Realty.

Come out and enjoy a fine day on March 4 at noon at Holiday Valley Yodeler Shelter.