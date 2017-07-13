Trail Runs at HV

EVL-4 &EVL-9 at Holiday Valley, July 23

The 2017 EVL-4 & EVL-9 Trail Runs kick off July 23, 2017 from venerable Holiday Valley Resort once again sending runners deep into technical trail running territory. Starting and finishing at Holiday Valley’s Mountain Sports Center runners from several surrounding states toe the line for one of the most demanding trail races in the region. The EVL-4 is a one-lap race that climbs the mountain and uses single track trails that hide no secrets of the tight-twisty trails we love so much featuring one water station. The EVL-9 is the grandaddy sending runners deep into single track heaven, state land trails and the amazingly wicked descent back to the finish line sharing the same start & finish as the EVL-4 course. Three water stations on the long course provide ample resources for the demands at hand. Rain or shine. Clear your calendar and get ready for one of the most challenging and wicked days of trail running action of the summer. Start times: 9:30 EVL-9, 10:00am EVL-4. Time limits: The EVL-9 course is an intermediate/advanced level course and walkers are not permitted due to the remote locations and duration with respect to other entrants and course marshals. EVL-4 welcomes walkers. Time limit for the EVL-9 course re-directs any entrants that take more than 45-minues to get to mile 3.5 to proceed back down the mountain via gravel roadways and the last portion of the course.

Late registration and # pickup from 8am at the Holiday Valley Mountain Sports Center on race-day. Race-day registration is welcome.

Awards: OA M/F & Masters each distance. Also top 3 in the following age groups each distance: U19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+

New for 2017 the first 350 participants are guaranteed a 2017 finisher medal proving they do not fear the mountain. A beautifully crafted 3d medal including the current race logo is sure to become a collectors item.

Post-Race Pool Party! All entrants are invited to the Holiday Valley Pool after the awards ceremony for the EVL-Trail Run Pool Party. 1/2 price pool entry coupons will be given to those interested at the race. Great food, drinks & poolside fun awaits!

All the action takes place at the Holiday Valley Mountain Sports Center. Plenty of parking and restrooms on site. Race-day registration welcome. T-shirts to all pre-registered by July 17th and as they last day-of. A terrific post-race lunch & party rounds out this amazing day of competition.

Lodging: Holiday Valley and Ellicottville have no shortage of beautiful hotels and condo’s for all size groups. Check out the Tamarack Club and the Holiday Valley Inn which are within a mile of the starting line. Holiday Valley Rental Management handles condo bookings for larger groups. Enjoy the weekend in Ellicottville and its hundreds of attractions including public pools, golf, mountain coaster, brewery and shopping.

The EVL Trail Run’s help support HEART Animal Shelters. The EVL-9 event is part of the Eastern Grip Trail Running Series.