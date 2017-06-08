Transitions at ECS

District is Prepares for New Superintendent & End of Year

By Sharon Turano

Not only are plans underway for students, who will complete their school year this month, but school Superintendent Mark Ward is also readying to pass on the post he will retire from to High School Principal Robert Miller.

During a Tuesday Ellicottville School Board of Education meeting, some of those transitions were discussed.

Ward said he will donate a Red Oak tree to the district. It will stand near the parking spot his vehicle occupied when he parked at work daily.

“When you see it, you can think of me,” said Ward.

Ward said the school’s staff is busy with the transitioning, “as I drift to the sidelines”. The board also voted to approve a credit card for Miller, effective July 1.

Prior to that transition, the two also discussed what students will be doing as they prepare for the end of the year. Miller said a middle school awards ceremony is planned for June 12, with graduation to be held June 23. Students are also preparing for a Washington, D.C. trip, along with one being planned for Costa Rica.

At the elementary level, Ward said the primary education program has been ranked high in an area publication, and it was added a fifth grade play will be held June 12. About 30 special education students are also planning to attend a six-week summer program the district will host.