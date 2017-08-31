Tuscan Moon Goal Reached

By Chad Neal

Once again, the “Premier EVL Event” put together by the Rotary Club of Ellicottville was a smashing success. The Tuscan Moon charity event that was held at John Harvard’s and Holiday Valley’s Cabana Bar Pool Complex this past Saturday August 26th raised their goal to help out the less fortunate families around the area. The charity event is a grand display of local restaurants’ dishes, live music along with other entertainment and live and silent auctions. All of this fun and charity is a big step to gathering funds to help the less fortunate families in the area and to keep the spirits high, especially during the holiday season when the charities are hardest at work.

The Villager contacted Greg Capelli from the Rotary Club of Ellicottville and asked him to share how the event went. He started out telling the Villager that it was the largest Tuscan Moon event so far as they sold all the tickets and 150 people attended the charity gala. Cappelli also said they don’t have a final tally as this is writing, but said we did “hit our goal of raising $10,000”.

There were many dishes and stations to choose from at the soiree which were all served up by local restaurants from the Ellicottville area. Many dishes, including desserts, were plated and eaten by the sell out crowd. When the Villager asked Cappelli about which food was talked about the most he iterated, “The Tuscan Smoked Pork from the Silver Fox seemed to be the best dish by consensus!”

The live auction and silent auction made up a good portion of the party as the donors and patrons of the charity event bid on the packages and items that are on display until the culmination of the charitable ball. Many baskets were put together and bid on silently, while other items were bid on live and loud. Cappelli told the Villager that the “largest auction item was a package donated by Rick Juda, the “Golf, Cigars & Bourbon Package”, which sold for $650”.

Cappelli explained that another local member of the Rotary Club, Phil Bund was the emcee of the event. “Phil Bund did a great job as MC.” Cappelli wrote and added, “Our major sponsors were M&T Bank, Sysco, US Foods, Holiday Valley and Centerplate.”

The evening was successful. “The weather was beautiful and the food was plentiful- once again the premier EVL event”, said Cappelli.