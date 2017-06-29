Under A Tuscan Moon

End of Summer Party Feat. the Best EVL Chefs’ Creations

Tuscan Moon – Gourmet Cocktail Party is coming Saturday August 26th 6pm at John Harvard’s Cabana Bar & Pool Complex at Holiday Valley. (Great weather is guaranteed but the event will move inside if weather is unsuitable)

Every year this is by far the favorite Ellicottville party, with over 200 people attending this upscale end of the summer dinner party. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ellicottville this is the “Must attend” party in Ellicottville.

When you arrive you are greeted with great hors d’ oeuvres from Katy’s, John Harvard’s & other great restaurants served by student volunteers from ECS. Before and during dinner you will be entertained by Michael Nugent, singing timeless and beautiful music by the greats such as Michael Buble, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Tony Bennett, and more.

Hands down this event has the best food served at any venue, with an expansive array of entrees provided by the best restaurants in the area. Supported by both Sysco and US Foods the local chef’s will be trying to impress you with their signature dish served at their individual stations. This year’s Italian theme menu is way over the top with many culinary surprises to treat those who attend. A great Antipasta table from Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant, a seafood Medley from John Harvard’s and Seafood Lasagna from Myer’s are just a few of the 11 stations you will enjoy. You can eat as much as you like but save room for the dessert table where Watson’s Chocolates surround the extra special cakes, cookies and tarts created by chef Tom Kneeland.

Everyone loves the extensive silent auction as there is always a great bargain to be had and the live auction usually features Sabres tickets, Bills tickets, Cutco Knives as well as a many more great bargains.

Beyond the food and the company, this annual Fundraiser supports the many worthwhile local projects and individuals in need supported through Family Support for Ellicottville. Better yet is while you are helping a great cause your ticket donation is tax deductible. So plan for this great end of the summer party and put Saturday August 26th on your calendar.

Remember that this is Ellicottville so the dress is always casual or like Joey D come in theme.

Tickets will be available in many local outlets (Chamber, EVL Spirits & Katy’s) or you can order by phone (credit cards accepted) call Kegs at 699-8758 ($65.00 PP)