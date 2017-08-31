US Mint Features Local Artist

Barbara Fox’s Artwork Reaches Hands Internationally

By Kerra Trivieri

Ellicottville native and multitalented artist Barbara Fox has produced quite the list of accomplishments during her career. Fox’s work as a painter has been recognized internationally as well as her contributions to the United States Mint.

Fox has been a member of the Artistic Infusion Program – a branch of the U.S. Mint – for 10 years and 21 of her own designs have been minted as coins and medals through this special program.

This week, her most recent addition to the “America the Beautiful Quarters Program” was unveiled – a quarter design that she has been working on for the past two years. Her final design features a stunning depiction of a small family of immigrants arriving at Ellis Island with a sense of innocence and hope.

Contrary to popular belief, the island itself has expanded and now is part of not only New York, but also New Jersey and this new quarter will represent the latter upon its circulation.

“The coin will be available August 30th,” said Fox. “It can be purchased from the U.S. Mint Website, which is what I have done for each my my coins – no free samples for me! You can also ask for it specifically at your local banks.”

Fox has expressed how proud she is of this achievement, and rightfully so, as Ellis Island served as a beacon of hope for over 12 million immigrants coming to the United States for many years.

“It is a very exciting accomplishment,” Fox added. “The quarter designs mean a lot to me because it is part of the general currency that we use every day.”

In addition to her day to day art and coin contributions, Fox has also recently taken an interest in glass and origami subjects, through which she likes to convey a sense of peace and tranquility.

Locally, Fox’s gallery is located at 42 Mill Street and showcases her specialties: still life, floral subjects, and landscapes. She also has two other galleries in Rochester and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Ellicottville gallery is open weekends from 12-5pm and alternative days by appointment.

For more information on Barbara Fox or to purchase any of her beautiful artwork, visit http://www.bfoxfineart.com/. To purchase the newest addition to the U.S. Mint, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/.