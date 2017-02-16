VB Hears from Residents

Waste Water Treatment Plant Close to Completion

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Mayors Report

Village Mayor John Burrell started the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday night with the good news that National Grid had refunded the Village $6,018.63 for upgrading the power supply at the Waste Water Treatment Plant. The Mayor also reported the county had given the Village a check for $9,238.11 the county had collected for a delinquent sewer tax warrant. He also said he and Village Clerk Mary Klahn had met with the auditor. The report is still confidential, but the Mayor reported that once it is complete the report will be reviewed by the board. Burrell also requested a special meeting for a budget workshop, and the board approved February 21st at 6:30pm for the meeting. The board accepted the bid from Dr. Greenlawn for maintaining the lawns. There was some discussion about removing the grass strips along Washington. The Mayor said the power washing of the grass in the spring exposes the roots, then a freeze overnight kills the grass. He said the first three years the grass looked fine, but now several years later, it is unsightly. The Mayor, Village Engineer Mark Alianello, Matt McAndrew, financial consultant Jeff Smith, and the Town Engineer from Batavia, had a meeting regarding the creation of a single DPW position for both the Town and Village. Burrell said they are seeking grants for a study as to how to organize the entity. The Mayor suggested a motion to propose to the town splitting the cost of hiring Mr. Smith and the engineer from Batavia to perform the study and consult on the plan. A motion was made to request a proposal for the study from the two men, not to exceed $10,000. One board member objected to obligating the money before the proposal is received. The motion passed on a four to one vote.

Business from the Floor

Andrea Andison and her son addressed the board regarding the home being constructed at 35 West Washington. The Andisons own the home next door to the large two-story home being built on the corner. They had addressed the Village Planning Board in November and now wanted to address the Trustees. They complained of “being pushed aside, ignored and neglected” by the trustees and the Planning Board. They complained of “total inaction” about their complaints to the Planning Board, and said the new home is “totally non-compliant” regarding set-backs from the property line and that the structure is 2.5 times the square footage allowed on the lot. The Andisons said “nothing was ever done” about their complaints. Mayor Burrell said the board had referred the matter to the Village Attorney Kathleen Moriarty. A report was received from the Building Inspector. They read over the report and left the meeting, but not before they made it clear they were going to attend the Planning Board meeting Tuesday night. (See Planning Board story). The Mayor then moved the meeting to executive session to discuss “pending litigation.”

Department Reports

DPW: The Department of Public Works has been busy plowing streets and clearing sidewalks. Board member Greg Cappelli said the department had “done a great job” clearing the streams during the recent flooding. It was mentioned the work on the retaining wall by the old American Locker building worked. Harold Morton said there had been some minor flooding by the railroad underpass. He said his crews had been patching potholes in the village streets. They trimmed some trees on Jefferson Street and have done maintenance on the sidewalk plow and the bucket truck.

Engineering: Nick Dobmeier from Nussbaumer and Clarke said the Waste Water Treatment Plant was very close to closeout. (In English: completion). He said there is a short punch list of final issues; some sensors are still not working, and the software is still unable to generate the proper reports. He said O’Connell Electric is working on those final items. He said Jim Campolong is working on the Toughbook to implement the CUPPS system. Mr. Dobmeier said he expects to have the system working by the next board meeting. The engineer said he has been working with William Borsee regarding his Stillhouse Brewery. He discussed a proposal from Nussbaumer and Clarke to perform and Arc-Flash and Shock Assessment on the treatment plant. It would cost $7,600. Mayor Burrell proposed the assessment not be performed, and the board agreed.

Sidewalks: Sherman Wilkens said the sidewalks on Washington between Jefferson and Madison are virtually snow free. Mayor Burrell said the Village is using more ice melt than ever before, and Mr. Morton confirmed they are on their seventh pallet of ice melt.

Special Events: The Mayor asked for a motion to approve the Mardi Gras parade, which passed. He said the applications for the Friday Night Strolls has been received. The popular entertainment series on Washington is expected to begin again in June.

Refuse: The Mayor said dumpsters around the Village are being abused. He met with Casella regarding a possible plan to have community compacting dumpsters. They would be inside a locked fence. Businesses would access them with a pass code. They could put their garbage in and be billed for each entry. Patra Lowes asked who is responsible for writing tickets for residents who violate the local trash laws. Harold Morton said his DPW workers can issue citations, and added the trash laws can be hard to enforce.

Parking: Greg Cappelli said he is investigating more parking spaces, and said some diagonal spaces had been added to the side of the DPW building. He said he is seeking grants to study ways to add more parking in the Village.

The Mayor reported the Southtowns Scenic Byways Committee wants the Town and Village to become members. The fee for each entity would be $250. Mr. Burrell said he would request the money in June. The reports were accepted and the meeting was adjourned.