Views From My Deck: What If?

Simple Decisions Lead To Life-Changing Events

By Carol Fisher

Have you ever wondered, “what if?” Well, I sure have. Many times. What if I left home ten minutes earlier when I passed an accident on 219 and Irish Hill Road just 10 minutes from my house? What if we didn’t have an inexpensive ski house to move into when I went through a divorce in the 1970’s before the Ellicottville “boom?” What if I said “no” to my 13-year-old daughter when she asked if she could visit her pen-pal in Austria … alone? What if I had said “no” when the school called and asked if we’d take a young lad from Sweden as a yearlong exchange student? Or when my daughter came home from college and dragged me out to Balloons for a bite to eat because she was concerned that I didn’t get out enough? What if? Would I have been involved in that accident on 219? Would I have stayed in Hamburg, or moved to Buffalo instead of Ellicottville? Would my daughter never have travelled outside of the country and never have taken her husband and daughters to visit that guy in Sweden who calls himself to this day, “My spare son?” And would my daughter have never met her future husband had we not been at Balloons when he and his friends wandered in after a day on the golf course?

Those are some of my “what if’s.” As I sit here just thinking of some of the others, my mind is almost overwhelmed. Some of the “what if’s” have me feeling like I simply don’t measure up as a person, as a woman, as a parent. I can’t help but feel that I dropped the ball. Or, that I didn’t have the courage to give the right answer. Then, along come some of the others that confirm that I made some amazingly correct decisions as the years passed by and my children grew into responsible adults. Quite honestly, I took some crazy risks as I considered the what if’s of sending a 13-year-old girl on a solo flight to Europe to be greeted by a family we only knew through telephone calls, not all of whom even spoke English. It turns out that journey opened gigantic doors for her and returned to her mother a young woman convinced of her own courage, her sense of adventure, and her eagerness to bravely step beyond the world I could create for her here in Ellicottville, which was already pretty awesome. Another time, I took a deep breath and held my ground with a school administration that disagreed with me that one of my very bright children needed to be held back for one year to socially adjust. To this day, that “child” thanks me often for taking that bold step and accepting the responsibility for having him repeat a grade, thus giving him a chance to grow up a bit more. He believes that was one of his life-changing moments in time. What if I hadn’t done it? Or, what if I hadn’t chosen to stand by my other child who had a rough, long time finding himself? What if I’d tough-loved him, as was the accepted behavioral-altering method of the time and said “no” to keeping him in my life and close to my heart? Would I have the precious grand-children he has blessed me with? Or would I have cheated myself of the joy seeing what a doting father he has turned into? As for me, I look across the room at my Significant Other and realize that we might not have met if I had said no to an assignment to interview him over 26 years ago. Simple decisions can surely lead to life changing events.

‘What if?’ Two small words. A tiny, almost insignificant question. Or is it? A person could spend hours, or I suppose a lifetime musing over that question. In fact, my guess is you know someone who has gotten bogged down in their what ifs, or maybe even just a singular what if. Surely the Patriots are still saying, “what if?” HRC and her supporters, a year in, probably still repeat over and over, “what if?” I’m certain the fourth-place contenders in PyeongChang are posing that simple question. Or, for that matter, Shaun White, after his second run for the gold. But, with no time for pitiful “what if’s” he “put it down,” as he likes to say, on run number three, and took home the 100th American gold.

So, what about your own life? Consider your own “what if’s.” Are you getting satisfaction from the one’s you answered correctly, or are you getting bogged down by the ones that made you stumble? Imagine what the outcome might have been for Shaun White if he gave in to a “what if” pity party before his third run? Think he’d be taking home the gold? Chances are not. Since this is Olympics season, toss out those “what if’s” and go for your own personal gold.