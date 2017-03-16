Village Budget Challenge

Special Budget Meeting Announced for March 20

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

At the Village Board meeting Monday night, Village Mayor John Burrell opened a public hearing on the Village Budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. The Mayor presented his proposed budget to the Board of Trustees, and two citizens present: John Rounds owner Adventure Bound on the Fly on Washington Street, and Spencer Murry manager at Villaggio. Mr. Rounds asked why there was an apparently projected shortfall in revenue verses expenditures. The Mayor pointed out under state law the Village cannot raise property taxes more than one percent. But it has some money set aside for possible shortfalls, and if necessary water rates could be raised. Other questions the gentleman raised concerned accounting procedures that spread personnel costs across various departments where employees have responsibilities. The Mayor gave the example of the Village Clerk Mary Klahn who does general office work, assists the Mayor, and does the billing for the water and sewer departments. She is paid one-third of her salary each by the general, water and sewer accounts. Mr. Rounds asked how the board identifies needs in the community and asked if there was a list of things that should be done that are not addressed in the budget. The Mayor said the board generally has a pretty good idea of what needs to be done around the village. He mentioned the board has applied for a grant to help improve downtown parking. Burrell summed up by saying, “it’s a good budget that we can live with for a year.” He added the State Comptroller rates communities according to their fiscal stress and said the Village had achieved one of the lowest ratings for financial stress. Mayor Burrell said he was pleased to have the two men present and asking questions. “Usually we have a public hearing on the budget, and nobody comes,” he said.

Good News

Mr. Burrell kept the public hearing open and went on to the regular meeting. He noted the Village had received a check from Charter Communications for $4,230.22. Burrell pointed out the check is usually larger but said he thinks Charter is now paying the fee quarterly and not yearly. He said he would check into it. The Village received a check from the county for sales tax revenue for $91,278.30. To date, the Village has received 77.6% of its anticipated sales tax revenues, and there is one more quarter to go before the end of the fiscal year. The Village will likely be over budget in anticipated sales tax proceeds. In business from the floor, the Mayor noted Jim Biggers was planning to speak about the senior citizen discount for the sewer and water bills. Mr. Biggers was not present, but the mayor brought the subject up in his absence. A senior citizen must apply for the discount. There was a question about the requirement that the applicant be a full time resident is legal. It may not be lawful to treat a full-time resident differently than a part-time resident. The Village Attorney said she would look into it.

Mayor’s Report

Mayor Burrell reported on a meeting he and Greg Cappelli had with grant writer Diana Chihak. Mr. Cappelli said there are grants available and that Ellicottville can apply for some. He said Ms. Chihak would be at the Town Board meeting on Wednesday, and invited the Village Board to attend. Burrell said the Town and Village have a history of applying for grants together. There was a vote on joining the NJPA (National Joint Participation Association). Joining means the Village could enhance its procurement policy by accessing state bids from suppliers. The state accepts bids from suppliers and contractors, and the Village could accept those bids and always be assured of getting the best price without going through a bid request process. The vote passed with one abstention. The Mayor is now on the board of the Southtown’s Scenic Byways Commission and said Steve Crowley is also now on the board. The commission is going to put up an interpretive sign in town describing how one of the State’s first uphill ski lifts was installed at Fish Hill. The Mayor reminded citizens of the Village Board elections Tuesday the 21st and asked all Village citizens to get out and vote.

Engineering Report

Nick Dobmeier from Nussbaumer and Clark said they are just about ready to perform the close-out on the Waste Water Treatment Plant. He said the final punch list is just about complete and final payment to O’Connell Electric is in the works. He reported Zeller Controls has determined replacing the motor for one of the blowers is a warranty repair. The new motor is in-route. The WWTP is not on the insurance policy, and he is working with the Evans Insurance Agency on creating a value for the various pumps, valves, mechanical equipment, and buildings at the plant. The approximate building and contents limit will be increased possibly up to $599,403, which will increase the Village’s insurance premiums. Mr. Dobmeier said he is working with the engineer for the Stillhouse Brewery in the old Aardvark building on 219. He said they would be held to the same discharge requirement required for the brewery at EBC. A brewery can place as much oxygen demand on the treatment plant as 240 houses, and they will have to figure out a fee schedule. The committee reports were accepted as submitted. Mr. Burrell said online payment for water and sewer bills should be up and running by April. The board went into executive session to discuss attorney-client privilege with the Town and Village Attorney.

Back to Budget

When the board came out of executive session the Mayor closed the public hearing and asked for a motion to adopt the proposed budget. The motion was made, but no one seconded it. Mr. Burrell announced a special meeting to discuss the budget on Monday, March 20th at 6pm at Town and Village Hall. He said the sooner they adopt the budget the sooner planning can begin. If the budget is changed that evening, it can be approved with no further public input. A motion was approved to officially join the Scenic Byways Commission, and the meeting was adjourned.