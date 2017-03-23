Village Budget Debated

VB Passes Budget After Lengthy Debate

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Mayor John Burrell called a special meeting of the Board of Trustees after the proposed budget he submitted to the last Board of Trustees meeting failed to acquire a second when put up for a vote. If the Trustees had a problem with the budget, it was not made apparent at last week’s meeting. At the budget meeting on Monday night, the members made the Mayor aware of their objections. Trustee Patra Lowes had submitted written questions to the Mayor. At the outset of the meeting Trustee, Greg Cappelli made his objections known. The Mayor’s proposed budget had a provision to pay the Village Planning Board more money for holding work sessions. Currently, the board is paid $60 per meeting and $15 for each work session. The Mayor’s budget suggested paying the board members $60 for both sets of meetings: regular planning board meetings and work sessions. Mr. Cappelli said he felt that sent the wrong message to the other boards. The Mayor responded that with all the training the board must go through and that sometimes the work sessions go as long as regular meetings, the raise was justified. A motion was made to leave the Planning Board at its current compensation levels. It passed on a three to two vote.

Trustee Cappelli also objected to the increase in the administrator line in all three accounts. He said he felt it was the wrong thing to do. Mayor Burrell wants somebody to be in the office when he or Mary can’t be there. The proposed budget also included a 5% raise for the Village Clerk. The Trustee also objected to the raise, saying it might be demoralizing to the rest of the Village staff. Mr. Burrell said the budget includes a 2% raise for the rest of the staff and felt the larger raise for the clerk was justified. He said Ms. Klahn had come in on Saturdays and Sundays without pay to learn the new accounting software and has taken on more responsibilities. He said the new software is saving the Village $7,700 in payroll costs. Continuing, the Mayor said other staff members had received raises because of additional training and licenses received. A motion was passed to grant the Village Clerk a 2% raise. It passed on a four to one vote.

In turning to less contentious matters, the board put in the budget one-half the cost of a new plow and blade. The Town will pay the other half of the equipment purchase. There was no mention in the proposal to hire a grant writer, but the Town and Village have been in talks about hiring a Grant Writer. (See Town Board story). Both entities have proposed sharing the services of Diana Chihak. The Town recently passed a resolution to hire Ms. Chihak for two years, split the monthly cost with the Village and negotiate an option to vacate the contract after one year if the Town or Village are unsatisfied with her service. If an agreement is reached, the contract would cost both the Town and Village $12,000 for one year. Mayor Burrell pointed out in the current budget there is $6,000 for a grant writer that is unused. Mr. Cappelli said the Village could offer the grant writer half the Village’s share of one year’s payment up front as a bargaining chip. A motion was made to put $6,000 in the proposed budget, which passed. A motion also was made to propose the conditions to Ms. Chihak and to pay for her services an amount not to exceed $12,000, with the Town contributing another $12,000. It also passed. The Mayor said with the installation of security cameras in Village Park there would be an additional monthly expense. The Village will have to pay Time Warner to provide the cameras with internet access.

Some changes were made in the water and sewer contingency funds to balance out the budget. The board made some changes to the cover summery sheet to reflect the budget changes within the document. The changes covered only expenses and not revenues. Burrell pointed out the new tax rate for homeowners will be $1.897229 per $1,000 of assessed value. He said it was a less than $1% increase as required by state law. A motion was made to accept the proposed budget as the Village’s final budget for the fiscal year 2017-18. It passed unanimously. Mr. Cappelli said he wanted to make clear he appreciated the amount of work and time the Mayor had put into preparing the proposed budget. Cappelli said he understood the process had been frustrating for the mayor, and again thanked the Mayor for his efforts. The Mayor acknowledged the process had been somewhat frustrating. There was a suggestion that next year the board conduct a pre-budget meeting to aid communication.

The board conducted some new business as well. The Mayor had met with Steve Mountain regarding a study regarding creating a Director of Public Works for both the Town and Village. A motion was made to hire Mr. Mountain and Jeff Smith to conduct the study with the amount not to exceed $2,500. The board also proposed to Tom Dineen to be the Chief Water Operator. The board then went into executive session. When they resumed, the board passed a motion to have Tom Dineen report to both Matt McAndrew for the town and John Burrell for the village. A motion was also passed to set up a new credit account in the Williamson Law accounting software. It was announced, town and village residents will be able to pay their water, sewer, and garbage accounts on the Village’s website starting in April. The meeting was adjourned.