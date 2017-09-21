Village Caps Busy Season

With Summer on the Wane, the Village Hums with Projects

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Those who think Ellicottville is a sleepy little village should look again. After the Taste of Ellicottville and Rock n’Roll Weekend, there are several less obvious projects happening. For starters, this weekend will see a fund drive to raise money for hurricane relief. A project that is nearing completion is the refurbishing of the downtown benches. The third is the upcoming improvements to the Village’s baseball field.

Mary Klahn is organizing a Hurricane Relief project to take place this weekend. Volunteers from the community will be standing at the intersection of Washington, and Jefferson Streets, between 10am and 4pm, collecting donations for the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Fund. Keeping an eye on the activity will be Mayor John Burrell, Mary, and Reggie Klahn. People who wish to make large donations may do so by writing a check and giving it to the volunteers. Or you may send a check directly to the Red Cross, and note it Ellicottville Community Fund Drive. As you drive through town, have some spare cash ready to put into the bucket.

You may have noticed shiny new benches lining the streets of the Village. Actually, they are not new, but the old benches refurbished by the Lions Club. Some time ago, Past District Governor James Jozwiak, contacted Mayor Burrell and asked if there was anything the club could do for the community. The Mayor informed him the Village has fifty benches that need some fixing up. Working over the winter and into spring the benches were taken apart, and the metal side supports were scraped and repainted. New wood was cut and fitted into the wrought-iron ends, and the benches given a double coat of varnish. The benches were reassembled, the dedication plaques replaced and a Lions 100th anniversary logo attached. Most of the benches had been repositioned downtown. Passing by you may think they are brand new, but in fact are the result of the efforts of some dedicated Lions Club members.

File this last project for the community under “If you build it. They will come.” the baseball field in Village Park will be receiving some much-needed improvements. The project was started several years ago by former mayor Charles Coolidge. He had wanted to put a new roof on the grandstand, and the current work will be a continuation of that effort. Cattaraugus County, through its Department of Economic Development and Tourism, has committed $500,000 to improve Little League baseball facilities throughout the county. The county is hoping to lure Little League tournaments into the area, with the chance that some might be played in Ellicottville. The Village has committed spending $70,000 to improve the fields. The county will be providing $57,500 of those funds, and the community will put in the balance. The village has already replaced the benches in the grandstand with new wood, but the new improvements will go further. The repairs will include improving the field of play by replacing the infield bases, pitcher’s mound, and replacing the infield with a special red material designed for baseball fields. It will make it safer for players to dive for grounders and slide into bases. Dugouts will be created and new fencing constructed. Bill Nannen was a great baseball fan. It was his desire to have a field for local kids to play the Great American Pastime. It was part of why he donated the land for the park to the Village. The new improvements will do much to restore his Field of Dreams.