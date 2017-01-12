Village Planning Board

M&T Bank Signs Check Out; Tallies Bank Signage

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

In several work sessions with a design specialist from M&T Bank the Village Planning Board reduced the proposed signage on and around the new bank branch on Washington Street. The bank is taking over the old Kwik-Fill gas station. When the transition is complete the branch will have a drive-up ATM and another inside the entrance vestibule. The first set of plans presented to the board showed nine signs on and around the building. But the board found they were not in keeping with the village’s sign regulations which limit the quantity and size of signs on village commercial buildings. The board had requested the specialist return with a set of drawings reflecting the reduced signs. The new drawings were presented at Tuesday’s meeting.

The new branch presents a challenge because the building has three sides that face a street or the parking lot for the hotel. Planning Board Chair Nancy Rogan noted the bank had been cooperative in reducing the size and number of signs. The bank reduced the size of the main M&T logo over the entryway and had reduced the number of signs down to three, one on each of the visible sides. The board allowed an M&T logo on the kiosk for the ATM because it is part of the structure. The bank removed the logo from the In and Out direction signs, creating a simple In or Out sign with an arrow. M&T said they would put in plants at the base of the signs to soften the look.

The board also inquired about the film the bank was planning to apply to the windows on the entrance. The bank representative said it is a security film to allow customers using the ATM in the vestibule to have privacy. The board determined this was allowed. Two motions were passed, one approving the three log signs on the façade of the building, and a second approving the logo on the kiosk for the ATM. The direction signs did not need approval because the bank removed the logo and promised plantings at their bases. Chair Rogan thanked the bank for their cooperation.