Village Ready for Winter

Clerk Mary Klahn Plays Taps for Old Meters

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

DPW Report

Village Mayor John Burrell said the recently hired Town/Village Engineer Niles Pierson had attended, via phone, two Four Flushers meetings. The Mayor also had set up the speakerphone in the meeting room with Mr. Pierson on the line. That way he could participate in the Village Board meeting. Going on with the meeting Burrell said acting DPW chief Mark Chudy had started plowing Village streets at 4am that morning. Since Mr. Chudy was going to start plowing again at the same time Tuesday, the Mayor moved his report to the first agenda item. Mr. Chudy reported his crew had worked on the Christmas lights in the Village, and that all DPW equipment is up and running well. The Mayor mentioned both the new 2018 snowplow truck and the utility truck are both in service. Both sidewalk plows are working. The Village received eight applicants for the two open DPW positions. Chudy reported they had come down to two qualified applicants. One man is available to work immediately; the other will have to give two weeks’ notice to his present employer. A motion was passed to hire both men. After giving his report, Chudy left to get some sleep. The mayor said while Job Lowry is in sewer operators school, Bob Scharf has been substituting for Jigger Stokes at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Mayor’s Report

During the Mayor’s report, Mr. Burrell asked Mr. Pierson when he would be available to start work as Engineer. Mr. Pierson replied he wasn’t sure when he would be released from the Coast Guard, but expected it sometime in March. The inter-municipal agreement between the Town and Village is ready for signing. A motion was passed to authorize the Mayor to sign it. The Town is expected to approve it. The Mayor submitted a list of budget modifications he is requesting. He added $1,000 to several of the funds to cover increased liability insurance. He cited the lawsuit over 35 West Washington as the reason for the additional coverage. He also mentioned additional engineering costs associated with the sludge removal from the pit at the treatment plant. Establishing the new Engineering Office was also an unforeseen expense. The modifications totaled $62,000, and Trustee Cappelli asked for a breakdown of the modifications. The request was tabled for later. The Mayor and Town Supervisor Matt McAndrew met with a county engineer to perform a survey on Fillmore. It seems the drainage on the road is a problem. There are three large puddles whenever it rains. The Village will have to come up with criteria for handling drainage for the new homes to be built on the road. The county is looking at solutions at no cost to the Village.

Planner’s Report

There will be a public hearing on Tuesday regarding the ATM that popped up in front of Katie’s Café just before Fall Festival. Code Enforcement Officer Kelly Fredrickson said the owner had submitted an application recently but still had not paid the application fee. Trustee Cappelli questioned why the ATM was allowed to operate without proper applications and fees. There was a discussion about putting something in place that allows the board to take action when items are in violation. Village Attorney Kathleen Moriarty asked about putting a violation fee in the zoning codes. The Planning Board has submitted a draft of the zoning amendments. Once the board finalizes the proposed amendments, there will be a formal review and a public hearing. There are several more items to be considered. The report was accepted with Trustee DiPasquale abstaining.

Engineering and Other Reports

Nick Dobmeier reported the good news that the sludge in the pond at the treatment plant does not contain any heavy metals. This means the gunk can be put in a landfill or possibly disposed of on site. Specifications for the work are at 60%, and the engineer hopes to have the project completed by the end of the year. The sewer report was accepted as submitted. Code Enforcement Officer Fredrickson said he would meet with the chamber on sign regulations. Mardi Gras is scheduled for March 10. Beautification Chair Joe DiPasquale said he has received many compliments on how the Village looks with the Holiday decorations. The ski tree in front of the 1887 building made national news.

Clerk’s Report

Village Clerk Mary Klahn gave a shout-out to herself. She sent out letters to the last remaining homeowners who had not had their water meters exchanged for new ones. In it she said the owner’s water bill would be tripled if they did not make arraignments to have the meters exchanged. Unsurprisingly, she received over 100 phone calls from people wanting to set up appointments. She said now there are only 44 more homes left (to be switched) out of 1900. The board congratulated Ms. Klahn and went into executive session.