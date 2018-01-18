Villager Photo Contest Winner

Congrats to Matthew McCormack Visiting from Australia!

By Nicholas Pircio

He’s from Australia visiting the Ellicottville region. And he’s enjoying the experience. Matthew McCormack is finding new friends on his trip around the Southern Tier and nearby Canada.

McCormick is the winner of two ski passes to Holiday Valley, courtesy of a photography contest put on by The Villager. (You can see his photo online www.thevillagerny.com)

McCormack spoke to The Villager from a horse-ranch farm in Cattaraugus where he is visiting friends. He spotted The Villager’s photo of the week competition and thought he’d give it a shot. He plans to bring his sister, who’s also from Australia, with him to go skiing on Saturday. His sister is visiting London, Ontario on a college exchange program. “I’ve never been to America or Canada before, and I really like the country and the people.” He’s already travelled in Europe and Asia.

A lawyer by profession, the 27-year-old McCormack is staying in this area for six weeks, taking a break from work and doing some travelling. Since December, he has visited New York City, Toronto, and Washington D-C. He’ll go to London, Ontario to visit with his sister, take in Montreal and Ottawa, and also visit with cousins in New York.

When asked what he thinks of Ellicottville, McCormack said he loves it, especially the fact that snow is “everywhere…to be on the ski village and walk out and have snow everywhere, the lots are beautiful. It’s a very different experience.” He explains although where he’s from, Canberra, has the coldest weather in Australia, it’s not the same. “The coldest we get is minus two or minus three. But it doesn’t snow there, for that we have to go to the mountains. Having snow on the roads and in the villages (here) is pretty neat.”

In Australia, McCormack likes to do a lot of cross country skiing. “I’m good at cross country, not as good at downhill, but I’d like to do some downhill at Holiday Valley.” And he sounds interested in the local cross country opportunities, such as Allegany State Park.

McCormack is also enjoying the indoor attractions of an Ellicottville winter, “I visited one of the pubs and went to the brewery one night which was really cool. One of the people I know, their daughter used to work at the brewery and sent me there. Good beer, good nightlife and good food, with a good atmosphere.”

The Villager is holding this weekly photo competition throughout the season. Send in your favorite Ellicottville shots to info@thevillagerny.com or post them on our facebook site for your chance to win. Please include your name, where you are from, how often you visit Ellicottville and your “must-do’s” while in town. Good Luck!