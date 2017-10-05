Welcome To Fall Festival

The 42nd Annual Fall Festival is Here!

Welcome to Ellicottville’s Fall Festival; Ellicottville’s oldest, and largest event. (For a complete schedule see below.) Tens of thousands of festival goers make for a lively weekend of unique foods, fine art, and an arts and crafts show, carnival rides, live entertainment and much more. Fall Festival is a fun, family-friendly way to kick off the autumnal fun in Ellicottville. In addition to the vendors and the fun downtown, Fall Festival extends to Holiday Valley with a 5K and chairlift rides to Spruce Lake! HoliMont’s Exhibition Express will also be giving views of the valley on Saturday from 11:30 to 4 pm. What a better vantage to see the leaves change throughout the valley! The fun continues in the evening, as the local venues bring in some of the best entertainment the area has to offer!