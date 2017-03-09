Welcome To Mardi Gras

Annual 3-Day Celebration Kicks Off this Friday

Welcome to Ellicottville’s annual celebration of the last days of the ski season, Winter Carnival and the Mardi Gras parade. This year, being the 25th anniversary of the parade, is larger with more fun.

Friday night, March 10, Madigan’s will host the Second Annual Junior Bacchus Ball. The party is upstairs from 7-9pm with New Orleans styled food, music and fun. During the party, the weekend’s royalty will be crowned from those in attendance. Prizes will be given for costumes and, well, just because you’re there! You could walk out of the party with tickets to a Summer Music Festival concert, gift cards to an Ellicottville establishment, or even a crown. Tickets for the Ball are $30, $35 at the door, and are available throughout Ellicottville’s merchant community, as well as at the Chamber of Commerce and online at Ellicottvilleny.com.

The crown that could be placed on your head leads to the annual parade tradition, as the winners will be toward the front of the parade. The 25th Anniversary edition will be Grand Marshalled in honor of “King” Ken Brown, and members of his 700 Club lead the procession. Floats and walkers will be strolling the street, as will the Renegade Drum Corps, from Lancaster, will make the festivities complete. The parade lines up at 6pm and starts at 6:30 on Saturday night. But there’s more!

Before the parade, musicians will be strolling the streets, stilt walkers will amble around, jugglers, face painting, henna artistry, and even ice sculptors will be around the village as well! Come down and experience Ellicottville and make sure you check out the village starting at 3pm.

Holiday Valley’s Winter Carnival begins Saturday morning. The annual tradition of the Snow Bar starts at noon on both Saturday, and Sunday. Live entertainment will abound. A full schedule of events at Holiday Valley will be available on the Chamber website as soon as all activities and participants are final.

The costume contest on the slopes will line up at the Edelweiss lean-to at 11:45, Sunday morning at Holiday Valley, and what would Winter Carnival be if not for the Downhill Dummy? Get that brave mannequin ready for the trip down the hill. The contest starts at 2 p.m. and continues until the last dummy is tossed.

Come out and see another thing that makes Ellicottville easy to find, hard to leave. For more information, visit Ellicottvilleny.com or holidayvalley.com.