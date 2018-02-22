What’s Shakin’ In E’ville:

Whether Outside or In, Ellicottville is the Town to Be In

By MouthSayTongue

The weather outside is frightful but it’s Winter Music Jam and there’s a huge amount of music in town so throw those wet ski clothes in the drier and come on down to the village and check it out.

Thursday we start at Madigans with the Party Squad, which is an E’ville tradition for as long as Madigans has been open. They will be playing classic rock covers from the 50’s-90’s from 9-12am.

Up the road at The Gin Mill, Joseph and Johnson will be playing from 8-11pm. This will be an acoustic, percussive set of covers from the 60’s through today. Don’t forget the latest kitchen in town till 11pm.

FRIDAY

We start Friday off at Madigans from 6-10pm. Michael DiSanto will play acoustic covers, and originals covering the alt/progressive genres. Dj Cobra Con will follow from 10-2am in the sound booth bustin out some soul for your grind.

Next up Villaggio has The Jay MacD Duo who will be performing an acoustic set of alt/contemporary songs from 8-11pm providing some accompaniment to your Italian feast. Ottimo cibo.

Finnerty’s will have Brian Ash from 8-11pm. His band does covers ranging from Pink Floyd to John Mellencamp.

Balloons will have The Strangers on the main stage from 7-10:30pm. This award winning Buffalo band will be playing classic rock covers that are very danceable. Marshmallow Overcoat will be in the back bar from 10-2am playing 60’s style originals reminiscent of the folk rock style of music. Dj Xcite will be in the sound booth grinding out some flow for your glow on the dance floor.

Joining the party is Ellicottville Brewing Company from 8:30-11:30pm with Kickstart Rumble. They play a rock-a-billy, 50’s rocker style of music, which is great for dancing.

Once again we return to The Gin Mill for No Name Trio from 9-1am serving up oldies from the 60’s till today. They have 26 beers on tap and the kitchen is open till midnight on the weekends.

SATURDAY

Finnerty’s will be hosting their 21 Days Till St. Patty’s day party starting at 2pm with Gerry Dixon till 5pm. There will be food specials and lots of corned beef. If you bring a can for the food bank you receive a ticket for a raffle. At 7pm The Irish Wake Band will play Irish folk tunes and pub songs and finish it off with some Dropkick Murphys.

Madigans starts their evening off with Q Phunk from 5:30-9:30pm. These Buffalo based musicians play original and cover funk that is the lowdown for your showdown and they have an EP available. Tex Karaoke takes over the sound booth from 10-2am for you Bruno Mars wanna be’s.

Also at 5:30 Ellicottville Brewery will have Tim Britt Playing an acoustic set of covers and originals till 9:30pm. Enjoy some of Western New Yorks finest craft brews and watch the Olympics on the new flat screens.

Balloon gets rolling at 6pm on the main stage with The Jeff Jensen Band from 6-9:30pm. This Memphis blues band travels the world spreading the blues gospel and once you see them I’m sure you’ll agree they are the hardest working band in the world. Jason Wedlock and Friends will follow in the back bar and Dj Xcite will be in the sound booth crankin some tunes for that late night rub-a-dub till 2am.

On the other end of Monroe street at Villaggio A J Tetzlaff will be providing some acoustic music for your dining and listening pleasure while you enjoy a meal or a glass of wine from their wonderful wine list. Ottimo vino!

Last but not least we close it out at The Gin Mill with Mo Porter again from 9-12am. Lot’s of old and new covers and 26 draughts plus the latest kitchen in E’ville open till midnight.

Tuesday The Gin Mill will have The Hick Ups from 7-10pm. They play a mixture of folk, roots, and bluegrass that is lots of fun to listen to while you sip one of those 26 draft beers.

The oldest après tradition in Ellicottville is Wagner, Winston, and wings Wednesday. 75-cent wings and a great atmosphere to wind down from your day of skiing.

That winds up another great week in E’ville and we hope you had a fantastic time and I ask that you remember that we live here year round so treat it like it was your home and come back and see us soon and please, ALWAYS SUPPORT LIVE MUSIC!!!!!!!!!