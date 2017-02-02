Whitcomb Sworn In

Catt. Co. Sheriff Sworn In as President of NYS Sheriff’s Association

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office proudly announces on Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb was sworn in as President of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association. Sheriff Whitcomb was joined at the ceremony by several local officials, current and former. Holding the Bible during the oath was Retired Sheriff Jerry Burrell, who served Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office from 1985-1996. Also in attendance was Assemblyman Joseph Giglio who administered the Oath of Office to Sheriff Whitcomb.

Sheriff Whitcomb is finishing his second term with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He is the First Sheriff from the County to be sworn into this state leadership role as President of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association.

The New York State Sheriffs’ Association, Inc. is a not-for-profit corporation, formed in 1934, for the purpose of assisting Sheriffs in the efficient and effective delivery of services to the public. It comprises all of the elected and appointed Sheriffs of New York State.