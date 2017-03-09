Wine & Cheese Fundraiser

EVL/Franklinville Lions Club Event this Saturday

By Kerra Trivieri

The Ellicottville-Franklinville Lions Club is gearing up to host its 2nd annual Wine and Cheese Silent Auction (WCSA) event this Saturday, March 11 from 4-9pm.

Established in 1988, the Ellicottville-Franklinville Lions Club is part of Lion Clubs International, the largest service organization in the world. It is one of the most active volunteer organizations in the area and this weekend will showcase their efforts

“We came up with the idea for the event last year, which was held at the Wingate Hotel,” said Lions Club President and Membership Chairman Jim Sterry. “It was a success for our first time and we hope to have even more guests this time around.”

With help from Elliocttville Mayor Burrell, the Lions Club was able to secure a different, and more central location for this year’s event. The Philip Vogt vacant building on Washington Street (formerly Apres) will allow the WCSA to be more visible during this weekend’s Mardi-Gras festivities, including the parade.

“In addition to the wine and cheese, patrons can enjoy complimentary cake celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Lions Club International,” Sterry added. “We will also have many interesting items up for bid at our silent auction, including gifts donated by local merchants in Ellicottville and Franklinville.”

Handmade quilts, framed photographs, collectables, and gift certificates to local shops and restaurants will be available at the auction as well.

Proceeds from the event will go to help the Lions Club of Ellicottville-Franklinville complete many community-based projects that are planned for the remainder of this year.

“We will be refurbishing the park benches that are found up and down Main Street in the Village of Ellicottville,” said Sterry. “We will be replacing all of the wooden slats with new, freshly varnished boards as well as repainting the cast-iron legs.”

Additional projects to be completed this year include putting together gift bags for senior citizens during the holiday season, offering a poster contest and eyesight testing to local students, as well as providing financial aid to young people who need glasses that cannot afford them. Donations to local food banks each year are also given.

For more information on the Lions Club International, visit http://www.lionsclubs.org or to learn more about our local Lions Club, visit http://franklinvillemachiasny.lionwap.org/.