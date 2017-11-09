Winter Arts Festival

CCAC’s Annual Show on the Slopes; November 18th

The Cattaraugus County Arts Council (CCAC) will once again assemble the region’s talented fine artists and artisans for the Winter Arts Festival on Saturday, November 18 from 10am-6pm at the Holiday Valley Lodge in Ellicottville. Visitors will find original hand-made gifts for their holiday shopping list from among the many booths displaying paintings, prints, photographs, pottery, jewelry, baskets, wood carving and fiber arts. In addition to giving your friends and family one-of-a-kind gifts, you’ll be supporting local artists and artisans.

CCAC is pleased to welcome several new artists to this year’s event including underwater photographer Jerry Cummins Sr. of A and D Scuba, basket artist Gail Kemp, wooden decoy carver Paul Schonhart of King Decoys, spirit artist Heidi Jimerson and artisan soap maker Katie DeCerbo of Earthology.

This year’s participating artists include Cherie Antle (Jewelry), Jerry Cummins Sr. (photography), Katie DeCerbo (artisan soaps), Bev Fehringer (ceramics), Marshall Green (ceramics), Karen Fitzpatrick (glass), Pauline Hoffman (body care products), Rockey Holland (photography), Elliott Hutten (ceramics), Heidi Jimerson (drawing), Myra Johnston (painting, drawing & wood), Gail Kemp (baskets), Rose Nuszkowski (glass), Paul Schonhart (wood carving), Miranda Turner (painting), Eileen Weishan (Fiber), Michael Weishan (photography), Maria Welka (jewelry & mixed media), Mikel Wintermantel (painting), Lisa Yohon (jewelry).

Many area businesses support arts and culture in the region and have graciously donated raffle baskets to attract shoppers to the event. We encourage you to visit these businesses throughout the year! Purchase tickets and take your chance to win items from: Studio 4 East, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, a knife set courtesy of Cutco, tickets to Southern Tier Symphony, Mager Mountain Alpacas, tickets to a University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Bromeley Family Theater event, and a special basket from the Cattaraugus County Arts Council.

The Winter Arts Festival is produced by the Cattaraugus County Arts Council with special support from Holiday Valley Lodge, the Ellicottville Times and the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development and Tourism. The event is free and open to the public.