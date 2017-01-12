Winter Blues Festival

Next Weekend Ellicottville is Packed with Music

Coinciding with Ellicottville’s Winter Blues Weekend, January 20-22, produced by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, is the annual Harley Day Valley at Holiday Valley Ski Resort.

“Our great establishments and venues seem to figure out how to outdo themselves every year,” Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce Events and Membership Manager, Barb Pump said. “We have been adding bands left and right for the past couple weeks to come up with the 11 that are set, as of right now.”

That weekend is also the annual Harley Day at Holiday Valley. Head up and enjoy the slopes, but also head to the Main Lodge where you can experience all there is in the way of motorcycles and riding, once the weather breaks and the roads are a bit better, of course.

Line up for the Blues Festival thus far:

Friday, January 20:

Miller and the Other Sinners, 7pm Balloons

2 Guys Drinkin’ Beer, 9pm Gin Mill

State Street Ramblers, 9pm Cadillac Jack’s

Leon and the Forklifts, 9pm Villaggio

Saturday, January 21:

Bone Shakers, 3pm Holiday Valley Main Lodge

Untouchables, 4pm Ellicottville Brewing Company

Tommy Z, 6pm Balloons

Never Been, 7pm Madigan’s

The Chumps, 9pm Cadillac Jack’s

Lo Blue Flame, 9pm Villaggio