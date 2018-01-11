Winter Blues Weekend

Happening Next Weekend; January 19 and 20

Ellicottville, NY — You’ve hit that final run on the slopes and winter’s hold has taken control. All you want to do is go back to the chalet and hunker down for a while. Sounds like the right way to end the day, right? Not in Ellicottville. Why not break those winter doldrums and head into the Village for some great music and amazing fun at the Winter Blues Weekend, presented by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce?

Next weekend, January 19 and 20, venues all over the village will be hosting regional acts to get you out and about with your friends, or maybe make some new ones. You can’t go wrong with 12 acts over two nights. Where else can you find Patti Parks and Tommy Z, and Ade Adu and the Growlers Blues Band all together, and so much more?

The 2018 music schedule is filling up and can be found at the Chamber website, www.Ellicottvilleny.com. The lineup is growing quickly so check back often to find out who is playing where!

“What a better way to get out and break away from the post-holiday funk with some friends and great music?” Chamber of Commerce Events and Membership Manager, Barb Pump said. “If you’re a fan of the Blues, looking for a good time, or just want to get out of the house after a long, cold month, this is where you need to be.”