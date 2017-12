Winter Blues Weekend

E’Ville Hosts Two Nights of Fun Jan. 19 & 20, 2018

All of Ellicottville’s hotspots are on the schedule both nights and the list keeps growing. Bands include: The Hayden Fogel Band, Ade Adu, 2 Guys Drinkin’ Beer, Patti Parks and The Sizzling Heat, Liam Jones, The Untouchables, Tommy Z, Mick Hayes Bank, Blue Light Blues Band, Growlers Blues Band, Ryan Melquist and Quister and Tex’s Karaoke. Keep your eye on www.ellicottvilleny.com for updates and band additions.