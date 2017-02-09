Winter Break Art Camp

“ClayVenture” at Cattaraugus County Arts Council

“ClayVenture” Winter Break Art Camp will be taking place February 20-24 at the Cattaraugus County Arts Council. Ardyth Van Scoy, Education Coordinator at the Cattaraugus County Arts Council (CCAC), has developed several clay projects for each of the annual Winter Break Kids Art Camps. Sign-up today by telephone at 716-372-7455 or online at www.myartscouncil.net. The week-long camp is $65 per child, and includes all project supplies. The classes are held at the CCAC studio, 100 West Main Street, Allegany, New York. Kids will have fun exploring their creativity and learning new skills in small groups with individualized attention.

Ages 4-7: ClayVenture, 9-10am Designed for budding artists, this week kids will get creative and even a little messy with clay. They will spend the first three days creating a garden bell, a decorative birdbath complete with little bird, and a set of garden buddies. The final days will be spent giving their creations a touch of color with glazing. All projects will be available for pick up two weeks after the class concludes.

Ages 7-11: ClayVenture, 10:30am-12pm Designed for older artists, this week of classes will give the kids a little more history and theory mixed in with engaging projects. Kid’s will focus on three different hand building methods to create wind chimes, a bird feeder, and a hanging planter. Each student will then give their creations life with colorful glazes. All projects will be available for pick up two weeks after the class concludes.