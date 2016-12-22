Winter Festivals 2017

Winter Blues Hits the Village Jan. 20-22; Mardi Gras Mar., 20

The winters in Ellicottville are not only fun on the slopes, the season heats up in the village as well! The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce carries a lighter-than-summer schedule of events, but they are just as much fun!

Toward the end of January, the 20th through the 22nd, to be precise, establishments and restaurants throughout the village offer some of the region’s best blues bands, all free for your listening pleasure. The 2015 edition boasted of nine bands. The 2016 calendar is filling and can be found at the Chamber website, www.Ellicottvilleny.com. The lineup is growing quickly so check back often to find out who is playing where!

“What a better way to get out and break away from those post-holiday doldrums with some friends and great music?” Chamber of Commerce Media and Communications Manager, Chris Chapman, said. “If you’re a fan of the Blues, looking for a good time, or just want to get out of the house after a long, cold month, this is where you need to be.”

In Ellicottville, we have a slightly different approach to saying good bye to Old Man Winter. While a couple days’ worth of activity goes on at Holiday Valley, the Village of Ellicottville prepares for what has become a solid tradition, going into its 29th year, the annual Mardi Gras parade! Celebrate the end of both, the ski season and the winter as floats, marching units and bands make their way up Washington Street on March 11. The parade starts at 6pm.

The night before, a newer tradition pays tribute to the birthplace of the Mardi Gras spirit, New Orleans, as the Bacchus Ball takes place. Last year’s event was a success at Ellicottville Brewing Company, with the crowning of the King and Queen taking place. This year’s location is still being determined, as well as all of the festivities around it, but you can rest assured, it will be a great time in the spirit of Mardi Gras.

“Not only is this the end of the ski season and winter in Ellicottville, it’s the start of the warmer weather and the year-round calendar of events we produce at the Chamber,” Barb Pump, Events and Membership Manager for the Chamber of Commerce, said. “It’s our chance to get out and just have fun. Whether you’re walking up the street in a costume or riding a float, or even just standing along the street side, to be a part of the Ellicottville Mardi Gras is a great way to start shaking off the winter and come out of hibernation. It’s a kind of rebirth.”

Ellicottville’s full calendar of events for the year, as well as schedules and descriptions, can be found at the Chamber website, www.Ellicottvilleny.com, or you can call the Chamber at 699-5046 for more information.