Winter Festivals 2018

What’s In Store for 2018

Winters in Ellicottville are known mostly for the slopes. Skiing and boarding prevail. What makes us one of the most sought-after places to go for winter fun is what can be done when Jack Frost has nipped at your nose and the slopes have worn you out. Why head back to the condo and sleep when there’s always something going on in the village?

Toward the end of January, the 19th through the 20th, to be precise, establishments and restaurants throughout the village offer some of the region’s best blues bands, all free for your listening pleasure during the Winter Blues Weekend. The 2018 music schedule is filling up and can be found at the Chamber website, www.Ellicottvilleny.com. The lineup is growing quickly so check back often to find out who is playing where!

“What a better way to get out and break away from those post-holiday doldrums with some friends and great music?” Chamber of Commerce Media and Communications Manager, Chris Chapman, said. “If you’re a fan of the Blues, looking for a good time, or just want to get out of the house after a long, cold month, this is where you need to be.”

In Ellicottville, we let the winter season unfold on its own, for the most part. After the slopes start to fade to a muddy brown and the skis and board just don’t want to glide very well, we like to celebrate the season and give a good send-off to the season that will be coming to an end.

While a couple of days’ worth of activity goes on at Holiday Valley, the Village of Ellicottville prepares for what has become a solid tradition, the annual Ellicottville Winter Carnival featuring the Mardi Gras parade! Celebrate the end of both, the ski season and the winter as floats, marching units and bands make their way up Washington Street on March 10. The parade starts at 6pm.

The night before, a newer tradition pays tribute to the birthplace of the Mardi Gras spirit, New Orleans, as the Bacchus Ball takes place. Last year’s event was a success at Madigan’s, with the crowning of the King and Queen taking place. This year’s location is still being determined, as well as all the festivities around it, but you can rest assured, it will be a great time in the spirit of Mardi Gras.

“Not only is this the end of the ski season and winter in Ellicottville, it’s the start of the warmer weather and the year-round calendar of events we produce at the Chamber,” Barb Pump, Events and Membership Manager for the Chamber of Commerce, said. “It’s our chance to get out and just have fun. Whether you’re walking up the street in a costume or riding a float, or even just standing along the street side, to be a part of the Ellicottville Mardi Gras is a great way to start shaking off the winter and come out of hibernation. It’s a kind of rebirth.”

Ellicottville’s full calendar of events for the year, as well as schedules and descriptions, can be found at the Chamber website, www.Ellicottvilleny.com, or you can call the Chamber at 699-5046 for more information.