Winter Music Jam

More great music in Ellicottville; February 23-24

Ellicottville, NY – The Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the newest music festival, Winter Music Jam. No other community can boast 16 musical acts in a four-block footprint in only two days. “We have such a wide range of venues there is always something for everyone” stated Barbara Pump, Chamber of Commerce Events Manager. “Come and celebrate winter in New York’s number one ski destination”.

If you’re here for winter sports or just looking for a weekend of shopping, dining and entertainment Ellicottville is the place to be for the Winter Music Jam.

Check out the full schedule at www.ellicottvilleny.com or email us at info@ellicottvilleny.com for more information on lodging and other activities..

This is another free event presented by the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce and our fantastic local music venues.