Women’s Ski Clinic

“Your Turn” Women’s Clinic Coached by Lisa Densmore Ballard

By Madeline Mahoney

Calling all women skiers! Highly regarded ski coach and instructor, Lisa Densmore Ballard, is hosting Holiday Valley Snowsport School’s fifth annual “Your Turn” women’s clinic on January 26 & 27, 2017. The clinic is open to intermediate through advanced level women skiers looking to expand their knowledge and challenge themselves. Pre-register to reserve your spot by calling 716-699-2345 ext. 4422 or visit the Snowsports School Desk inside the Holiday Valley Lodge.

The cost of the clinic is $290 which includes 2 days of coaching, demo equipment, skiing with Lisa, continental breakfast each day, 2 lunches, one dinner and door prizes. Specials on lift tickets for Thursday and Friday, as well as lodging for Wednesday and Thursday night at the Inn at Holiday Valley, are available. At the closing of the clinic, each participant will receive a personalized video analysis, customized by Lisa in collaboration with experienced HV instructors.

According to Karen Armour, a ski instructor at Holiday Valley who also instructs during the clinic, “Your Turn is successful because it offers a women-only experience. Lisa’s lessons are designed to make women feel comfortable while conquering their fears at their own pace. By hosting a women only clinic, Lisa encourages women of all ages to break away from their everyday lives and focus on themselves while developing friendships”.

Since Lisa began her clinics in 1991, she has improved the ski skills of over 6,000 women. Her clinics are unique because of her lifetime experience with the snow sport. Lisa has skied on the U.S. Ski Team, Women’s Pro Ski Tour, and the U.S. Alpine Masters Ski Team throughout her career. To share her adventure and spread her knowledge, Lisa has hosted many television broadcasts, written hundreds of articles, and seven books on the snow sport.

For more details please visit www.holidayvalley.com/womenskiclinic