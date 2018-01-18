Women’s Ski Clinic

Holiday Valley Snowsports School is featuring the fifth annual “Your Turn” women’s clinic next Thursday and Friday, January 25 and 26, 2018 led by Lisa Densmore Ballard, a widely acclaimed coach, instructor and ski racer and assisted by several of Holiday Valley’s finest women instructors. Intermediate through advanced level skiers (can comfortably ski blues, some black diamonds) will benefit from this clinic. The clinic will begin at 8AM with registration and breakfast. Pre-registration is advised as attendance is limited. Stop at or call the Snowsports School Desk, 716-699-2345, ext 4422 or the Creekside Lodge Children’s Desk at 716-699-2345 ext.4424.

Cost of the clinic is $290 and it includes 2 days of coaching, demo equipment, breakfast and lunch each day plus dinner on Thursday. Specially priced lift tickets will be available. Lodging special at the Inn at Holiday Valley for Wednesday and Thursday nights, Call 800-323-0020.

For details on the schedule, please visit HolidayValley.com.