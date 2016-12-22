World’s Largest Ski Lesson

Holiday Hopes to Help Break World Record

By Victor Rieman

On Friday January 6th Holiday Valley, along with several other resorts around the United States and Canada, will host a Guinness Book of World Records event for the World’s Largest Ski Lesson. Kids and adults of all ages are welcomed to come participate in the free lesson, which starts at 1pm. According to Jane Eshbaugh, the Marketing Director for the resort, walk-ins for the lesson are welcome, but calling ahead to reserve a spot would be encouraged. Rentals are available for the participants, but winter clothing will not be.

At the Creekside Lodge, participants will fill out an enrollment form first. Next they’ll get their boots at the rental counter. Skis and poles or a snowboard will be issued that will be sized properly for the participant’s height and ability. Groups will be assigned to an instructor. After the lesson the instructor will give the new skiers and snowboarders directions on where to go and what to do next, based on how far they progressed in their lesson. They’ll also receive a card that gives them a discount on future lift, lesson, and rental packages for the rest for a full year, plus coupons for a discount on a helmet purchase in the mountain shop and a half priced appetizer in John Harvard’s Restaurant at Holiday Valley.

For the rest of January’s Learn a Snow Sport Month, Holiday Valley offers weekday learn to ski/snowboard packages for half price, just $30 during the day or $22 at night. The package includes a beginner’s lesson, a beginner’s area lift ticket and equipment rental.

The lessons will teach introductory skiing and snowboarding to all those willing to learn. The world record attempt is being held to redo thee record attempt last year. Over 6,000 skiers and snowboarders were believed to have participated but insufficient paperwork from other resorts kept the Guinness Book of World records from certifying the record. “The filing and paperwork needed to make these records is a lot of work, but it wasn’t the valley the failed to hand it in.” Said Mrs. Eshbaugh about last year’s attempt. “Last year the valley contributed about 50 people to the total. Hopefully this year we can finally get this record done.”

If you’re interested in participating in this event space is still available. Call 716-699-3505 to register or show up early for same day registration.