Wounded Warriors

2017 Wounded Warriors Kayak and Canoe Regatta Portville

On Saturday June 3 from 10-4pm, Portville American Legion Post 814 is sponsoring the Wounded Warriors Kayak and Canoe Regatta beginning at the Ceres Bridge and ending at Steam Valley. There will be 50/50s and a dice run during the Regatta.

Tickets are available at the American Legion from 3pm to close daily.

Raffle on May 31: They are raffling off 2 kayaks this year- $5 per chance or $10 for 3 chances. The raffle will be held May 31, 2017.

Benefits the L.E.E.K. Foundation: Last year $2500 was raised for the L.E.E.K. foundation and they are hoping to be able to donate the same!

Everyone is responsible for their own kayaks. There are a small number of kayaks that can be borrowed from the school, however you must arrange to borrow yourself and are responsible for bringing back with no damages.