ZBA Grants Variance

Apartment Addition Approved

Story and Photo by John Thomas

Staff Writer

The Village Zoning Board of Appeals met Tuesday night to consider two projects. A decision was reached in one, the other not so much.

The first agenda item was the area variances for 23 Washington. The approval process for Phil Vogt’s project to remodel the Après building has been fraught because of legal challenges and bureaucracy. Village Planner Gary Palumbo has been shepherding the project through the review process. Because the building is in the historic district, the Village must coordinate the SEQR (State Environmental Quality Review) with other agencies. Because Vogt’s plans call for extending the balcony over the sidewalk on Washington their review must be coordinated with the state DOT. At the Village Board meeting the previous night, Palumbo asked the Trustees to name the lead agency for the coordinated SEQR. The board indicated the Planning Board should take the lead. Palumbo told the ZBA they could not render a decision on the variances until the Planning Board has completed the SEQR. The board tabled the matter until the Planning Board has issued their decision. The Planning Board will meet next week.

The ZBA did hold a public hearing for a homeowner on Rockwell. The owner wants to add an accessory apartment on the second story of his garage. To do so, he will have to create a small addition to the side of the garage for a stairwell. The owner also wants to add a deck to the house. The deck will cross into the setback, and the stairwell will increase the FAR (Floor Area Ratio) over the limit allowed for the lot. The house already exceeded the FAR for the lot, but Mr. Palumbo pointed out that the stairwell addition will increase the FAR by an additional 5% over the limit. The deck extends into the front setback by just a few feet.

In granting variances, the ZBA has five questions it must consider: 1) Will the variance requested create an undesirable change with respect to other property owners, or will it create and undesirable change in the character of the neighborhood? 2) Can the applicant achieve similar results with other methods? 3) How substantial is the variance requested? 4) Will the variance create a negative impact on the environment? 5) Is the need for the variance self-created? A positive determination on the last question is not sufficient to deny the variance.

The board determined to consider the setback and the FAR variances separately. In reviewing the questions in both cases, the group felt the addition and deck would not cause any undesirable changes in the neighborhood. There were no feasible alternative methods to achieve the desired results, and neither variance is substantial. There would be no adverse environmental effects from either the deck or stairwell. In the last question, the board found the variances were self-created, but no reason to deny the request. A motion was made to approve both the setback and FAR variances. It passed, and the meeting was adjourned.