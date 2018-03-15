Four Mile Brewing to Expand

Allows for More Production Citing Confidence in Future

By Nicholas Pircio

It’s been nearly three years since Four Mile Brewing opened its doors in Olean on East Green Street, at a location which once housed a Prohibition-era brewery. Now, the remodeled building will undergo an internal expansion, adding to its array of giant, stainless steel vessels and miles of hoses. The Olean brewery has become a prime attraction for visitors, and the new expansion is a sign of what the owners say is confidence in the future.

The brewers were in the process of cooking up a batch of their signature Allegheny IPA beer when Jaye Beattie, the company Vice President, took time to explain their plans. Some of the work has already started. Two more tanks were added to the platform, boosting beer production for canning and kegs. Beattie says, “We’ve added a 30 barrel fermenting tank, the first stop where yeast converts the sugar into alcohol, and a 30 barrel brite tank, which helps clear the beer before being packaged into kegs or cans.”

Beattie said consumer demand for the cans is on the rise, since canning began back in October. “Currently, we’ve been doing about 500 cases every three to five weeks. We added another 30 barrel fermenting tank, allowing us to do about 900 cases every three to four weeks. So we will shorten the timeframe down. This will also help us provide more draft beer.” The brewery currently distributes its Allegheny IPA and Polynomial Pale Ale in cans for retail sales.

There’s space available in the same room for even more beer storage tanks, which will be installed for additional production. “We’re going to add two, 45 barrel fermenting tanks and another 45-barrel brite tank, sometime late this year or possibly next year.” Beattie said the beer stays in the fermenting tank anywhere from ten to sixteen days, with the entire brew process taking sixteen to 21 days, from start to finish.

Currently, the building which houses Four Mile Brewing meets the company’s needs. Buildings located behind the main brewery are already being used. “Eventually we will grow out of this building and move next door.” Beattie said this will occur during the “next layer” of expansion.

Their main goal, according to Beattie, is to be a production brewery. No changes are being planned for the Tap Room. “We love the Tap Room, it’s a vital part of our business; it’s awesome that we have it. But the expansion is for production.”

As for the canning operation, Beattie says sales are going great in the local market. “We’re in all the local stores.” Two local distributors, Sanzo Beverage and Certo Brothers, extend the Four Mile range well beyond the immediate Olean area. “The demand is there in the Erie County and Niagara market. They constantly want more.”

Beattie says their flagship beer, Allegheny IPA, “is growing at a very nice rate. We’re way up from last year to this year. And our rotating hop series, Polynomial Pale Ale, is the fastest growing beer in our portfolio. It’s a unique way for people to try to get the same base beer, but to also experience the changes that hops provide in the flavor profile.”

Visitor traffic at the Olean brewery is also growing, from across New York State and also Pennsylvania. According to Beattie, “The future of Four Mile Brewing is bright.”