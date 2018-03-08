Girls Getaway Weekend

2018 Girls Getaway Weekend; June 1st – 3rd

By Kerra Trivieri

Spring is on the horizon and so are the many fun events that warmer weather in Ellicottville bring to the community each year. Ladies are invited to spend a weekend of pampering and relaxing during the town’s annual Girls Getaway Weekend, which will take place on Friday, June 1- Sunday, June 3.

“This year, we are looking to double the amount of attendees and hope to get everyone ready for all the weekend’s fun events,” said Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce Membership and Events Manager Barb Pump.

This year’s Getaway will begin at 5pm on Friday with a Welcome Reception at EllicottVillas – located on Route 242 East – followed by some live music and libations at Balloons.

Other perks that are included with registration are two mornings of brunch, as well as coffee and cocktails throughout the weekend. A la carte activities include Hatha yoga, jewelry and scarf making, workshops on essential oils, beauty bootcamp, and much more!

“The ‘Mixology Madness’ is going to be even better this year with specialty cocktails geared specifically towards women, with a kick of excitement,” added Pump. “For ‘Canvas n’ Cocktails,’ they will have the choice to paint an amazing spring flower to be painted on barn wood this year. Also, the Beauty Bootcamp activity will be a fun opportunity to learn different tricks for their hair as well as other things to get them prepped for the excitement that will take place later on in the evening.”

Sunday will then round out the weekend of fun with a relaxing coffee bar at Katy’s and a delicious brunch at Balloons.

As always, Girls Getaway Weekend is a great way to get together with girlfriends and do some exciting activities around good company – a great kickoff to the beautiful warmer months ahead of us.

New this year: only pre-registration will be accepted. Payment will not be taken any time during Getaway Weekend. Everything is included with $150 registration fee. For more information on this amazing experience and to complete your registration, visit www.ellicottvilleny.com or call 716-699-5046.