Griffis Sculpture Park

Park Opens for Season May 1, 2018

The warm weather is here and now it’s time to enjoy the feel of the sun on the large steel sculptures at one of Cattaraugus County’s most favorite parks. Griffis Sculpture Park features over 250 large scale sculptures dispersed through miles of hiking trails. Each sculpture was placed with the natural setting in mind, creating a truly unique interactive experience between art and nature.

The park is actually split into two sections: Rohr Hill Road Site and Mill Valley Road Site. The Rohr Hill area is characterized by towering sculptures set in fields and woods just off the road. The Mill Valley Road Site features both a smooth walk area, as well miles of trails through a variety of terrain. Whether you have five minutes or five hours, one can always get a flavor of the park.

Open from dawn to dusk, you can visit the Park from May1 – Halloween. Don’t forget to look for Night Lights to return in the fall, around Columbus Day. Follow them on Facebook.

For more information on this event please visit http://www.griffispark.org.