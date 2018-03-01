March 1, 2018
March 1, 2018
Holiday Valley Food Drive 23rd Annual Drive by Ski Patrol By Kerra Trivieri Ellicottville’s annual food drive is just around the corner and the Holiday Valley Ski Patrol will once again serve as the gracious host…
March 1, 2018
Mardi Gras Parade History of the Long Time Running Event By Carol Fisher Ready! Set! Dress up! March! We love the month of March so much that we start it off with a whole lot of marching in…
March 1, 2018
ECS Graduate Director Lauren Scharf Directs Her Second Play in Jamestown By Chad Neal Entertainment is one of the largest businesses in the world. An Ellicottville native knew she loved the show business and has strived…
March 1, 2018
Stillhouse Signs Brew Concern T.P.B. Confused by Proposed Signs for Brewpub Story by John Thomas Staff Writer Stillhouse Brewery Signs The Town Planning Board on Monday night pondered the sign and awning applications from Stillhouse…
March 1, 2018
Town Board Sees Signs Board Reviews Codes for Electronic Signs Story and Photo by John Thomas Staff Writer Public Hearing The Town Board held a public hearing last week to discuss extending a local law from 2009…
ECS Board Talks Safety Bob Miller Addresses Parents Concerns for Safety Story by John Thomas Staff Writer The Ellicottville Central School District Board meeting got off to a somber start on Tuesday night.  …