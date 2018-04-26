Holiday Valley Improvements

CCIDA Considers Sales Tax Abatement for HV Projects

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

Mr. Dave Trathen from Win-Sum Ski Corporation attended the County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency’s meeting to discuss improvement projects for Holiday Valley. Win-Sum Ski Corp. is seeking NYS sales tax abatement relating to a nearly $2.6 million set of projects to be completed over the summer at the Resort. One of the more expensive projects will be a new roof for the Holiday Valley Inn. The purchase of a $300,000+ Pisten Bully 100 groomer will be another large expense. The new groomer will be used to create the terrain parks. Its smaller size makes it better at cutting and shaping the pipes and walls of the park. A new conveyer belt transport system will be installed at the Schoolhouse teaching area. It will make it easier for beginning skiers to get to the top of the slope. Twenty new automated snowmaking guns will be purchased and deployed and further investment into point of purchase software, be installed on sales computers. Summer activities are not forgotten, a new fairway mower is planned for the golf course. In an effort to keep customers coming back to the Sky-High Adventure Park, some older features will be removed and new challenges put in their place. A preliminary feasibility study will be done for a family fun center to include a miniature golf course and a video game parlor. Mr. Trathen said the center is in the pre-planning stages and will be located somewhere “along 219.” Executive Director Corey Wiktor spoke enthusiastically about the project saying, “The resort has become a true leader in the ski industry and ranks among the favorites of skiers in the East, their commitment and investment to their multi season resort, is second to none.” The Board passed motions to approve a public hearing and the preliminary SEQR for the project.

Mr. Wiktor gave a report on the West Valley Inn, LLC. project in West Valley. The adaptive reuse project of the old hotel is being done almost entirely by Mr. Doug Studd. A public hearing was held last month for public comment on the enterprise. One woman attended the meeting who spoke in favor of the plan. Wiktor said they have received a few calls at the office also in support of the venture. The board passed a final SEQR and the final approving resolution for the application. The Inn may be ready to open by mid-summer, as a full-service restaurant and bar. This project is roughly a $450,000 investment.

In giving his Executive Director’s report Mr. Wiktor showed the board the new web site for the agency. The new site is titled investcattaraugus.com. It will serve as a clearing house for all kinds of information on the County. It lists commercial real estate properties including raw land, warehouses, office space, and retail spaces for sale or rent. In addition is has a host of resources, demographics, population, labor force, education levels, and spending patterns for the county. In his other activates, Mr. Wiktor met with several developers and business people regarding project in Ellicottville, Ashford, Olean and other parts of the county. He was a panelist at the Cooperative Extension in Ellicottville for the 4H program. Wiktor dedicated the meeting to the memory of Joseph K Eade, a longtime Cattaraugus County Legislator and one of the first Executive Directors of the CCIDA. Many of the Board members recalled Mr. Eade’s tireless devotion to the County. He died at the end of March at the age of 94.