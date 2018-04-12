Holiday Valley Remains Open

Over 125 Days of Skiing the Season

By Brooke Spaizcher

Can you believe it; we still have more snow than we know what to do with. How many days have you been out? Holiday Valley has had over 125 days of skiing and it is still hard to say when the end will be here. Holiday Valley will be open this weekend Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14. They plan to run the Yodeler Lift. Get your discount spring skiing lift ticket to get out and ride! There will be approximately ten slopes operating. Unfortunately there will be no rentals available and they are closed Sunday, but go enjoy some spring skiing this weekend! It’s been awhile since we’ve had a winter like this!