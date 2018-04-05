HV Driving Range Open

Front 9 of Double Black Diamond Slated to Open April 13

By Brooke Spaizcher

After speaking with Steve Carney, Holiday Valley’s golf professional, things are looking great to kick off the 2018 golf season. The driving range will be open beginning this week, Wednesday, April 4th, from eight in the morning to dark. This schedule is planned to continue through the summer months, weather permitting. Holiday Valley hopes to have the front nine of the golf course open April 13th. “We are hoping to be fully operational and have the back nine open as soon as possible,” Carney mentions. In the meantime, be sure to check out the golf shop that is being stocked as we speak! The golf shop is in the same building as the Mountain Shop, in the winter months. Head down the stairs between John Harvard’s and the Main Lodge, you will find it on the left at the bottom of the stairs.