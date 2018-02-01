Business Spotlight: All Green Landscaping

Laura Ullman & All Green Landscaping

By Kerra Trivieri

Family owned and operated All Green Landscaping (AGL) has been proudly serving the Olean and Ellicottville areas since 1998. Their expertise spans many amenities through landscape design, hardscape, lawn maintenance, fence installation, snow removal, and much more.

Owner Laura Ullman and her two sons pride themselves on offering the best quality services around while keeping prices fair and affordable for the community.

“My husband originally started the business after working in an office for over 20 years,” said Ullman. “He just really wanted to get out of that office environment and do something different. Our two boys, especially my youngest Brad, have always had an interest in the outdoors as well.”

Ullman, who lost her beloved husband to cancer in 2011, has never missed a beat operating snow plows herself, getting down and dirty (literally) to plant flowers and mow grass, as well as address any issues that pop up due to Western New York’s always unpredictable weather patterns.

“We do it all and we have gone as far as West Valley,” said Ullman. “Fencing has been huge lately, but we do so much more. It always just depends on the weather and the year.”

Those closest to Ullman will not hesitate to gush about her hard work and dedication to the community. Additionally, she is said to always have a smile on her face, tackling any job that is thrown her way.

“Winters are tough, but I genuinely like what I do and work hard every day,” Ullman added. “I work alongside a great group of guys that do excellent work, too. Our motto is that every job we commit to doing, has to be something we would put in our own backyard.”

For more information or to request any of AGL’s many services, visit their Web site at http://www.allgreenlandscapingny.com or call 716-373-4058 to schedule an appointment. The business is located at 2467 Ten Mile Road in Allegany, NY.