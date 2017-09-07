Inside Business Track: Borsari Food Co.

Borsari Food Company Releases New Coffee Blend Rub

By Anna Hagley

Betsy and Adolph Morando, owners of the Jamestown company Borsari Foods, have announced their newest blend, a coffee rub. Borsari Foods is known for its flavorful, unique seasoned salts and meat rubs, and their newest addition has proven to be just as enjoyable. The coffee blend is perfect on steak, pork, poultry, shrimp, root vegetables and even as a topper on vanilla ice cream. This adds to their product line which also includes their famous Original blend, Citrus, Orange Ginger, Savory and Cracked Pepper.

The history of how Borsari Food Company came to be is rooted in strong family ties, with the base of the Original Blend seasoning recipe being learned by Adolph, from lessons in his grandmother’s kitchen, where she lived in Emilia, Italy. In fact, the family has used versions of these seasoned salts as far back as the 1700’s, and holds the recipe, as well as their products, close to their hearts. Betsy Morando gave the Lakeside Ledger some of her time, and shared with us that they first decided to start the company after a market study showed that the all natural seasonings would be well received in the food industry. The Morando’s decided to create a product line that would allow for the family’s treasured salts to be shared with everyone, and The Borsari Company was then founded in 2002. As a resident of Chautauqua County and business owner, she states, “It is invigorating to promote and grow a small business.” As the company has grown, they have also added a Bloody Mary mix to their product line. Their products are available at more than 20 local stores in Chautauqua County, and also in several national chains across the country, including Whole Foods Market and Wegmans.

Borsari Foods Company started at their hometown farm, and has recently relocated to a larger manufacturing site in Jamestown, as increased demands have led to the need for more space. They are currently working on a worldwide certification, which will allow them to expand further in the marketplace. Overall, they’ve enjoyed growing from beginnings in a family kitchen in Italy to offering their products locally and nationwide. Their range of flavors offer everyone a great product no matter what their seasoning preferences are, and simply make food taste better. They have great “stackability,” making for the perfect gift for the foodie in your life. For more information or to browse and purchase their available products, visit their website at www.borsarifoods.com. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram. They’d love to hear about any recipes and ideas you’ve discovered or created while using their products, and encourage readers to let them know via phone, P) 716-763-3391 or email, at loryhatfield@borsarifoods.com.