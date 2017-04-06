Inside Business Track:

Custom Carpet Centers

By Chad Neal

There is a lot of construction that goes on in Ellicottville. Whether it is a new house or refurbishing a house or building, there are contractors out there every day in the warm months, making livable and luxurious homes for the folks who want to be in Ellicottville and the surrounding areas. One of the main ingredients in a house that is most taken for granted is the floor; it gets stepped on, spilled on, treaded on, the works. Wood flooring, vinyl, laminate, carpets and the rest all help put a room together. Custom Carpet Center in Olean is one of the closest places to get the flooring that is needed. The Villager caught up with the store manager Joe Kreisher, who has some ties with Ellicottville and asked him about Custom Carpet Centers. The store is located at 700 West State St. in Olean, next door to Raymour and Flanigan.

The Villager: When did this location open, when did the company begin and where is the flagship location?

Joe Kreisher: The Olean location opened in the late 80s. Custom Carpet Centers was founded in 1965 and served as a supplier to new homebuilders. The first retail store opened in 1974 in Orchard Park and remains our flagship store. We currently have 8 locations in Western New York and as a company we are the largest flooring retailer in sales volume in the state of New York; outside of NYC. It was founded by Joseph McDonnell and is currently being run by his son Jay McDonnell.

V: What did Custom Carpet Centers begin with and where does the flooring generally come from?

JK: We are a full service flooring retailer. We help the customer select the best flooring for their needs; we will complete a free in home/ business site inspection and measurement and then install the product. We can provide carpet, laminate, hardwood, tile, sheet vinyl or luxury vinyl. We have relationships with all of the largest flooring vendors like Shaw, Mohawk, Armstrong and Tarkett and because of our volume buying we are able to get the lowest possible costs from the vendors.

V: When are your best sales?

JK: We run various sales promotions throughout the year; our next promotion is “Axe the Tax” in which we will reduce the price of your order by 8% in order to cover the sales tax. We also offer special financing through Synchrony bank which depending on the current promotion can be zero down and interest free financing from 6-24 months.

V: What do you sell most of?

JK: We currently sell more carpet than any other product, but increased interest in hardwood and luxury vinyl tile or planks has closed the gap. Luxury vinyl tile (LVT) is a great option for the environment we live in. LVT is completely water resistant so there is no need to be concerned about snow or mud ruining your floor, it is easy to clean, there is almost no maintenance needed and comes in numerous styles, colors and price points.

Joe Kreisher lives in Ellicottville. His brother in law, Michael Moore was born and raised in Ellicottville, and is bringing his children up in the area as well going to Ellicotville Central School. Kreisher’s sister Amy Moore works at Holiday Valley. Kreisher’s wife Olivia is a relationship banker at M&T, but has recently taken leave because they are expecting triplets.

Kreisher also went on to say, “If it is not convenient to travel to Olean I can be reached on the store phone at 716-372-5676 or my cell phone 716-801-5211 and I can schedule an appointment to meet at their residence or business with samples and information to service their flooring needs with them ever leaving town.”