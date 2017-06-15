Ellen Fenton & Co. LLC

New Insurance Office Aims to Make Insurance Fun

Story by John Thomas

Staff Writer

The insurance business has a reputation for being a somewhat stodgy, not terribly exciting business. But to the self-admitted lifetime “insurance geek” Ellen Fenton, insurance is an interesting multi-facetted career. Her approach to the business is to make insurance fun. But, insurance and fun are two words you generally don’t find in the same sentence. Ellen is a licensed agent/broker for property casualty and life insurance in New York. She began her career in 1984 working for John Weed, the original partner from Weed Ross Agency and then continued on working for Gary Ross. Ellen has worked with several different areas of the insurance industry in various agencies and companies. Furthering her career, in 1996, she earned the designation of the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter, and in 2003 earned the designation of Associate in Commercial Underwriting. This enhanced her knowledge to provide life, home, auto, and commercial insurance at a higher level. More than just underwriting, Ellen considers part of her job to be educating her clients on the benefits of insurance, “I love teaching people and helping them to protect the people, things and businesses they love,” she adds. For her, it’s all about helping others, “The last thing you want to have is a loss, without the coverage you should have had.”

To celebrate the opening of her Ellicottville office, and bring some fun to the business, Ellen is having a Grand Opening Party Saturday, June 24th from 1-4pm. There will be food, refreshments, give-a-ways, and prizes. Some of the prizes will be memorabilia from the Red Garter Playhouse, the Salamanca restaurant her husband Tom founded in 1994 and operated through 2009. Also, there will be gift certificates to Katie’s Café and Reflections. Stop by 39 Mill Street, to enter the drawing to win some other special prizes too! The fun will be ongoing, each month the company will have a contest or a give-a-way. Having been a part of this community for over 30 years, “It’s super exciting to give back,” she says.

Ellen & Tom currently reside in Great Valley. For “many years,” she worked at The Silver Fox back in the 1990s. Her husband Tom has insurance in his family. His grandfather owned Fenton Insurance Agency in Salamanca in the 1940’s, and his father ran E.F. Fenton & Co in the 1960’s. Ellen’s husband Tom took a different path, building The Red Garter Playhouse restaurant in Salamanca. “He thought insurance was too dry,” she whispers. But now he helps in the business with marketing and other things. The “& Company” after all, refers to her husband, Tom! The two of them have another business; CPR, Carpet Pros Restoration, a carpet, and upholstery cleaning service. But, insurance is still Ellen’s passion. She says between them, “We want to make insurance fun, and we’re going to do it.” There’s that word again.