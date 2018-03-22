Jim Barker Championship

HoliMont’s Member Racing Event Honors Late Coordinator

By Chad Neal

HoliMont’s end of the season Jim Barker Memorial Club Championship is this Saturday March 24th starting at 10am. The annual race is for club members and families to race together against coaches and family members alike. Travis Widger, 32, the race coordinator at HoliMont since 2011-12 told The Villager that the annual event is a family affair. “It’s a family race for the entire club!” Jim Barker was a long time member and avid skier. The race was named after Jim Barker following his sudden death in 2012. In an earlier article about Barker and the race Gary London was quoted saying, “Jim Barker was a great guy who really loved Alpine Ski racing. The race embodies what makes racing so fun because the young athletes get to race against coaches and parents. We all race each other. It gets the competitive juices flowing and I know Jim will be watching with his infectious huge grin.”

Jim Barker was born in November 1945. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio. Barker served in the US Navy after graduating from Colorado College. After his time in the Navy, Barker was a sternman on a lobster boat from Monhegan Island in Maine. After retreating back to the mainland he started working in his families business- S. Barker Son’s Company in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1995 to pursue something different, Barker and his wife Virginia started an Alpaca farm after he sold the company. Barker served on the board of directors at HoliMont and ran the alpine race program for 16 years. Music was another one of Barker’s passions and that took him to the mountains in Colorado annually for the Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

From letters to The Villager and previous articles written, The Villager learned that Jim Barker was truly an avid outdoorsman and athlete. Being from Cleveland he was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, and he was into hiking, biking, running, kayaking, iceskating and he was a competitive tennis player too. Barker was the father of three daughters, Sara, Melissa and Allison and was grandfather to Aidan J. and Morgan B. Swartout, children of Sara. Sara wrote in an email to The Villager, “My dad was a wonderful man and absolutely loved HoliMont. He was always supportive of the race program and once on the board of directors at the club (after his stint as the race program director), he served as the racing liaison to the board. He was always interested in racer and coach education – really anything that would improve the racing program, thus the memorial fund we started in his name.”

In a letter written for the Holimont members newsletter Travis Widger wrote, “HoliMont racing began in 1967 as a low-key organization of families and has evolved into what is one of New York State’s Premier Racing Clubs and a force to be reckoned with across the Eastern US and Canada. This success and growth of Holimont Racing can solely be attributed to the family atmosphere, enthusiasm, and sheer love for HoliMont and Winter Sports that was and will always be so evident in members such as beloved late Jim Barker.”

Widger also went on to share that Barker was a passionate man who inspired all who knew him. “Jim loved life, and most of all loved his family. He would often brag, as only a proud parent can, about the many accomplishments of his wife Gini, three daughters Allie, Melissa, and Sara, the sons his daughters blessed him with in their partners, and his grandchildren. It was Jim’s love for his family that drove him to dive into HoliMont Racing, and dive in he did, with the unparalleled passion with which he lived life. It is this passion that helped make HoliMont racing so successful today, and yet the biggest thing Jim was so proud of was the effect HoliMont and HoliMont racing had on his family.”

There is a Jim Barker Memorial Foundation. It was founded in Jim’s memory to continue endless support of HoliMont Racing and will be used to support their Athletes and Coaches of HoliMont Racing. It will assist the coaches in furthering their coaching education and technique through attending clinics and continuing education programs, while helping athletes who need assistance to reach higher levels of competition. In addition, the foundation will sponsor programs to benefit the athletes and coaches with the intention of cultivating a racing environment that encourages self-confidence, respect for others, and the pursuit of personal and athletic growth.

The Jim Barker Club Championship race is limited to one run only for each competitor, except in the 18 and under class (if they fall or are interfered with and do not finish, a second chance will be afforded them). The 19 and older class will have to buy a second run for $10 if they fall and do not finish. The Alpine age classes for boys and girls in separate groups start at 6 and under and go up in two year intervals, 7&8, 9&10 etc. 19-29, 30-39, etc. to 70 and up. Also there is a “Coaches and Professionals” class, and “Ex-Presidents” class, Ski Patrol Men and Ski Patrol Women classes. Snowboarders age classes for boys and girls in separate groups starting at 13 and under, 14-18 and 19 and up. The races start at 10am on Saturday. For more information and anything you might need to know about the Jim Barker Club Championship you can call Travis Widger at 716-244-0203.