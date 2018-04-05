Leadership Scholarships

Olean Women to Partake in Leadership Cattaraugus Training

Story by John Thomas

Leaders are made not born. Although many people are born with leadership capabilities, without development, they may never flourish. With the right combination of mentors, networking, and experience, raw talent can be honed into excellence. Two women from Olean have earned partial scholarships to the Leadership Cattaraugus Program. The organization sponsors an active, immersive learning experience for business professionals in all sectors and in all stages of their careers. The two women chosen to receive the tuition assistance are both currently involved in the business world.

Brittany Thierman is the Owner and Director of the Neighborhood School of Dance. As Director, Thierman has not only taught her students dance, but has encouraged and led them in volunteering at the Genesis House and Absolut Care, as well as participating in a number of community events. She is also a member of the Rotary Club of Olean and volunteer at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels.

Danielle Michel is the International Baccalaureate diploma program coordinator at Archbishop Walsh Academy. She also is an enrollment task force member, new faculty mentor and prom advisor at Archbishop Walsh. She is an active La Leche League member and organizer as well.

The two scholarships are being funded by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation. The organization sponsors various funds, scholarships, and grants for a wide variety of needs and purposes in the county. Recipients of past largess have included the Cattaraugus County Arts Council, the Olean Community Theatre, the Olean Food Pantry, the Kothari Family Fond, the Rose Pappas Foundation Fund, and Meals on Wheels. “It is a privilege for the Foundation to support the development of future leaders who will guide the future of this community,” said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit. “This fund aligns with the mission of both Leadership Cattaraugus and the Foundation, with the ultimate goal of supporting a stronger tomorrow for our community.”

Unlike traditional class-based learning techniques Leadership Cattaraugus provides hands-on experiences in actual businesses. Participants build leadership skills like planning, cooperation, and teamwork as they develop their program days. Curriculum revolves around various services including, government, economic development, tourism, manufacturing, education, human services, health services, and agri-business. Classes are held one day a week from March to October. Graduates not only learn skills that benefit their businesses but often go on to serve on various non-profit boards throughout the county.

Established in 1994, the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation is growing good by connecting donors to the causes they care about most in the region. Grants from the foundation support many areas, including education, scholarships, health care, the arts, community development, human service, and youth development. To learn more, call (716) 301-CRCF (2723), email foundation@cattfoundation.org, or visit online at www.cattfoundation.org. CRCF is also on Facebook (facebook.com/cattfoundation) and Twitter (@CattFoundation).