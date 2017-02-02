2017 Art Roscoe Loppet & 2017 Sportsman Show

2017 Art Roscoe Loppet

Classic Cross Country Ski Races at ASP; Feb. 12th

The Annual Art Roscoe XC Ski Weekend is tearing into Allegany State Park for another amazing year of cross-country skiing action, Sunday February 12. Participate in one of the three different course distances and experience the almost endless thrills and heart-pounding action of the Art Roscoe Trail System inside Allegany State Park. 6K (10am), 13K(9:45am) & 22K Classic XC Skiing (9:30am) is the order of the day as this annual tradition continues to attract skiers from several surrounding states, colleges and teams. All of the action takes place at the Allegany State Park Summit Ski Area in the Red House area of Allegany State Park. Registration and check in opens at 8am at the Summit Ski Area-Central Cabin.

2017 Sportsman Show

2017 Sportsman’s Show at SAC Events Center

The Sportman’s Show coming to the Seneca Allegany Events Center will take place Saturday, February 18 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, February 19 from 9am-4pm. Participants are welcome to buy, sell, trade or browse all weekend long at the area’s largest event of its kind. Over 40 booths and 450 tables with experts exhibiting the latest in trapping, archery, sporting and fishing equipment and antique firearms throughout this two-day event. There is an $8 Admission Fee

Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua County Pistol Permit Clerks will be on site. For more information, or for vendor information, please email jbuck@york-pennshows.com. For more information on this event please visit http://www.York-PennShows.com.